Welson Sim Lowers Own Malaysian National Record In 400 Free

2019 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 New South Wales State Open Championships, Malaysian freestyle ace Welson Sim fired off a new National Record in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Entering the meet at SOPAC, Sim’s personal best rested at the 3:49.48 he logged on the Mare Nostrum Tour back in 2017. Tonight, however, following Aussie Elijah Winnington‘s jet stream, Sim registering a new lifetime best of 3:49.29 to take silver. Winnington won in 3:48.68, as Sim was the only other sub-3:50 swimmer of the field.

As an extra confidence-booster, Sim’s effort beat out Olympic champion Mack Horton, who settled for bronze in 3:50.94.

The time for Sim is also promising after a disappointing performance at last year’s Asian Games. The medal-contender fell well short of his potential, notching a 400m freestyle prelim time of just 3:54.48 to place a painstaking 9th place and out of the men’s final.

Sim’s time now ties American Zane Grothe as the 7th fastest performance in the world this year.