Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Welson Sim Lowers Own Malaysian National Record In 400 Free

2019 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 New South Wales State Open Championships, Malaysian freestyle ace Welson Sim fired off a new National Record in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Entering the meet at SOPAC, Sim’s personal best rested at the 3:49.48 he logged on the Mare Nostrum Tour back in 2017. Tonight, however, following Aussie Elijah Winnington‘s jet stream, Sim registering a new lifetime best of 3:49.29 to take silver. Winnington won in 3:48.68, as Sim was the only other sub-3:50 swimmer of the field.

As an extra confidence-booster, Sim’s effort beat out Olympic champion Mack Horton, who settled for bronze in 3:50.94.

The time for Sim is also promising after a disappointing performance at last year’s Asian Games. The medal-contender fell well short of his potential, notching a 400m freestyle prelim time of just 3:54.48 to place a painstaking 9th place and out of the men’s final.

Sim’s time now ties American Zane Grothe as the 7th fastest performance in the world this year.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 400 FREE

JackAUS
McLOUGHLIN
12/17
3.45.17
2Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS3.47.4412/17
3Kristof
MILAK		HUN3.48.0810/07
4Marco
DE TULLO		ITA3.48.5510/07
5Keisuke
YOSHIDA		JPN3.48.6810/07
View Top 26»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!