Weitzeil’s 100 FR Pool Record Aids Cal to a Win Over PAC-12 Rival USC

Cal V. USC (Women)

February 1st, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Meet Results

Final Scores Cal 170- USC 129



The No. 4 Cal women defeated No. 14 USC on Friday. The Bears won 10 of 16 events to defeat the USC Trojans 170-129.

Meet Highlights

The Bears kicked off the meet with the 200 medley relay victory, clocking in a 1:38.42. Their relay was powered by Abbey Weitzeil’s 21.35 anchoring free split.

USC’s Elizabeth Stinson went on to be the lone woman under 10 minutes in the 1000 free, winning in a 9:58.28. In the 200 free, Cal teammates Robin Neumann (1:46.91) and Isabel Ivey (1:46.97) went a tight 1-2 finish. Neumann also teamed up with Cassidy Bayer to go another tight Bears 1-2 finish in the 500 free. Neumann won with a 4:51.03 while Bayer finished in a 4:51.52.

The 100 back and 200 back featured a battles between Cal’s Amy Bilquist and USC’s Louise Hansson. Bilquist was able to take out Hansson in the final 50 of the 100 back to win 52.82 to 53.00. Yet in the 200 back, Hansson held off Bilquist to win the event for UCLA in a 1:54.53. Bilquist finished in a 1:54.84.

USC’s Riley Scott proceeded to sweep the breaststroke events with her dominant wins in the 100 breast (1:00.95) and 200 breast (2:12.03). Yet shortly after, Katie McLaughlin sweep both butterfly events with her 200 fly (1:55.50) and 100 fly (52.42) victories.

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil won a sprint free double with her wins in the 50 free (21.92) and 100 free (48.68). Weitzeil’s winning 100 free time was good enough for the USC pool record, formerly held by Amanda Weir’s 2007 mark of 48.76.

In the final individual event of the meet, Cal’s Sarah Darcel was the only woman to break 2 minutes in the 200 IM with her winning time of 1:58.92.

The Cal Bears secured their dual meet victory in the 400 free relay when Abbey Weitzeil made ground on the UCLA A-relay with her blazing 47.85 anchor split.

On Saturday, the USC Trojans will host Stanford while the Cal Bears will travel to UCLA for more PAC-12 dual meet action.