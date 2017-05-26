Weitzeil Tops 50 Free Field on Day 1 of Speedo Grand Challenge

2017 Speedo Grand Challenge

Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th

50-Meter Course

William Woollett Junior Aquatics Center Pool (Irvine, CA)

Meet Info

Live Results

The 2017 Speedo Grand Challenge kicked off today in Irvine, California. Swimmers gathered to compete in the women’s 200 IM, 50 free, 100 breast, and 400 free, as well as the men’s 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Read on for highlights from today’s events.

U.S. Olympian Abbey Weitzeil went head-to-head with fellow Cal All-Americans Farida Osman and Amy Bilquist in the 50 free. Weitzeil out-touched her teammates in a very tight finish, winning in 25.35 ahead of Osman (25.49) and Bilquist (25.50). Following closely for 4th was Trojan Swim Club’s Kendyl Stewart (25.71).

The men’s 200 free saw a battle between 2 international Olympians and Trojan teammates: Cristian Quintero and Dylan Carter. Through the halfway point, they were separated by jsut a tenth, with Quintero leading in 52.72. He was able to extend his lead through the back half, touching in 1:48.77 while Carter followed in 1:49.12. Also finishing in the top 4 were Auburn’s Zach Apple (1:50.88) and NOVA’s Justin Nguyen (1:52.22).

USC All-American Riley Scott won a pair of golds on day 1. Scott got the ball rolling in the 200 IM, where she cranked out a 2:15.33 to finish 2 seconds ahead of the field. She returned shortly after that for the 100 breast, putting up a 1:08.80 to out-touch Texas A&M’s Jorie Caneta (1:09.03) and Cal’s Marina Garcia (1:09.08).

Additional Event Winners: