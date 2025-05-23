Waterloo Swimming Cracks National 15-16 Age Group Record in Boys’ 200 Medley Relay

2025 Austin Swim Club Spring Showcase

May 16-18, 2025

Austin Aquatics and Sports Academy, Austin, Texas

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Timed Finals

Full Meet Results (PDF)

A quartet from Waterloo Swimming in Austin, Texas has broken the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Ben Jaggers (16), Joshua Carmichael (15), Harrison Tater (16), and Julian Rusk (16) combined for a 1:44.53. That time undercut the old record of 1:44.60 that was set more than a decade ago by the King Aquatic Club.

Record-Setting Relays Comparison

Waterloo Swimming King Aquatic Club New 15-16 Record Old 15-16 Record Backstroke Ben Jaggers – 26.16 Thomas Anderson – 26.18 Breaststroke Joshua Carmichael – 29.38 Josh Maclurg – 30.60 Butterfly Harrison Tater – 25.30 Mathias Oh – 24.39 Freestyle Julian Rusk – 23.69 Tommy Thach – 23.43 1:44.53 1:44.60

Carmichael’s breaststroke split was the big differentiator for this relay, as he bit 1.24 seconds out of the old record by himself. Individually, he also swam a new personal best in the 100 meter breaststroke of 1:07.17 – dropping 1.3 seconds off his previous personal best.

The group is coached by Will Trusler, and this is the club’s first-ever National Age Group Record since being founded in 2010. They also swam the #6 200 meter free relay in age group history (1:35.66). Trusler says that the relay will all still be in the 15-16 age group in June and they will take a stab at the records in the 400 meter relays.

Trusler added that the age group is a deep one for Waterloo, and they’ve used about 7 different boys interchangeably over the last year – including just-missing the 200 yard medley relay record earlier this season with a different lineup.

Other Highlights Swims from This Group:

Jaggers the backstroker posted a best time of 59.68 in the 100 fly, dropping 2.5 seconds off his best. That follows a five second improvement in the 100 yard fly during the short course season.

Carmichael dropped ten-and-a-half seconds off his best time in the 200 IM, finishing 2nd in 2:10.73.

The Butterflier Tater posted several personal bests at the meet, including notably a 24.43 for 4th place in the 50 free. His teammate Cody Yount split 24.16 to win that event (.76 second drop) and another Waterloo swimmer Josh Lee was 3rd in 24.40 (2.03 second drop).

Rusk

Overall Meet Highlights