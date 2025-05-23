12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Introduces Herself To The World Along With Bonus Training Footage

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Video courtesy of @swimcoverage

We’ve been reporting on the extraordinary performances of 12-year-old Yu Zidi throughout this week’s Chinese National Championships.

The youngster has already qualified for this summer’s World Championships in the women’s 200m IM and 200m fly, posting otherworldly marks of 2:10.63 and 2:06.83, respectively.

With the final day of competition taking place in Shenzhen tomorrow, listen to Yu in her own words as she officially introduces herself to the world with the enthusiasm that only comes from a young phenom.

Translation of video:

“Hello everyone! My name is Yu Zidi. I started swimming during the summer holidays when I was six years old. My coach took an interest in me and so I started practicing. My older ‘sister’ Li Bingjie is also on the same team. She teaches me turns and kicks. I want to be in top condition at the World Aquatics Championships and show my true ability!”

Additionally, take a look at how someone so young trains at an elite level to get her to where she has been thus far, turning heads around the world. In the gym or in the pool, Yu is doing the right things to rank among the top performers on the planet at just 12 years of age.