Wang Shun Posts 1:56.58 200 IM, Pan Zhanle 47.77 100 Free On Day Five Of Chinese Nationals

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw day five unfold at the 2025 Chinese National Swimming Championships with the nation’s best vying for slots on the World Championships roster.

12-year-old Yu Zidi stole the show with a mind-blowing time of 2:06.83 to take the women’s 200m butterfly.

We reported how the monster talent handily defeated her seasoned peers, with Ma Yonghui settling for silver in 2:08.04 and Gong Zhenqi earning bronze in 2:08.61.

Yu’s time would have placed 4th at the 2024 Olympic Games and she now represents the 5th-swiftest performer in the world this season. You can read more about her groundbreaking performance here.

The men’s 100m freestyle was one of the most highly anticipated races of the night, with world record holder and reigning Olympic champion Pan Zhanle front and center in lane 4.

20-year-old Pan punched a result of 47.77 (22.85/24.92) to handily beat his competitors and rank 5th in the world this season, although we’ve seen him as fast as his world record 46.40 from Paris.

He was the sole man of the pack to dip under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 48.34 needed for Singapore, as Wang Haoyu was next to the wall in 48.36 followed by Liu Wudi who snagged bronze in 48.42. He Junyi placed 4th in 48.55.

Of note, Pan had already produced a swift relay split of 47.23 on last night’s mixed medley relay.

Wan Letian was the top women’s 50m backstroker in this evening’s medal-contending contest, putting up a gold medal-worthy 27.56.

Although that got the job done in the sole sub-28-second time of the field, Wan has been quicker already this season, courtesy of the 27.09 logged at March’s Spring Championships.

Lu Xingchen was tonight’s silver medalist in 28.01 and Qian Xinan rounded out the podium in 28.10.

A minimum of 28.22 was needed to qualify for the World Championships, therefore, both Wan and Lu made the grade.

Finally, the men’s 200m IM saw Olympic bronze medalist from Paris Wang Shun take the top spot in decisive fashion, getting to the wall nearly 3 seconds ahead of his competitors.

Wang stopped the clock at 1:56.58 to check in as the 5th-best performer in the world this season. His outing was only .58 away from the 1:56.00 he established last year in Paris to land on the podium.

Additional Notes

The women’s 100m freestyle semi-final saw two swimmers dip under the 54-second barrier. Wu Qingfeng led the charge with a solid 53.36 (25.27/28.09) followed by Cheng Yujie who hit 53.75. Yu Yiting (54.39) and 3-time gold medalist here already, Li Bingjie (54.50) are also among the contenders.

led the charge with a solid 53.36 (25.27/28.09) followed by who hit 53.75. (54.39) and 3-time gold medalist here already, (54.50) are also among the contenders. Qin Haiyang has positioned himself as a potential breaststroke sweeper, topping the men’s 200m breast semi-final in 2:10.35. Dong Zhihao , the reigning world champion in this event, will be one to watch, cruising to 2:11.92 tonight.

has positioned himself as a potential breaststroke sweeper, topping the men’s 200m breast semi-final in 2:10.35. , the reigning world champion in this event, will be one to watch, cruising to 2:11.92 tonight. Lv Qinyao earned lane 4 rights in the women’s 200m breast semi-finals, posting 2:25.63 to hold a narrow advantage over Yi Shiwen ‘s effort of 2:26.04.

earned lane 4 rights in the women’s 200m breast semi-finals, posting 2:25.63 to hold a narrow advantage over ‘s effort of 2:26.04. The men’s 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke victor, Xu Jiayu, outperformed his peers with a time of 1:58.23 to lead the pack into tomorrow night’s 200m backstroke final contest.

World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5