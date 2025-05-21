Unleash Your Unstoppable this Memorial Day with 30% OFF all PHENOM Tech Suits

A3 Performance has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

From May 21–27, save 30% on A3 Performance’s PHENOM tech suit – engineered to help you push beyond your limits and unleash your unstoppable.

Why PHENOM?

Built for speed and backed by science, A3’s technical racing suits are trusted by elite swimmers everywhere. PHENOM combines optimal compression, hydrodynamic fabric channels, and Slip Stream® Water Management Technology – creating the fastest surface in the water of any FINA-approved suit. Engineered to help you glide effortlessly through the water, PHENOM reduces drag and maximizes speed so you can perform your best come race day.

Key Benefits:

Data-Driven Performance: Designed through extensive testing and analysis, Phenom delivers the fastest FINA-approved surface in the water for unmatched speed.

Designed through extensive testing and analysis, Phenom delivers the fastest FINA-approved surface in the water for unmatched speed. Enhanced Speed + Efficiency: SlipStream® technology reduces friction by forming a water slip layer for enhanced speed and efficiency.

SlipStream® technology reduces friction by forming a water slip layer for enhanced speed and efficiency. Optimized Compression: Bonded seams provide controlled muscle compression while allowing full mobility for peak performance.

Bonded seams provide controlled muscle compression while allowing full mobility for peak performance. Streamlined Propulsion: Vertical fabric channels direct water movement, enhancing lift and transforming every stroke into forward motion.

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing and most forward-thinking swimwear brand in the world. Whether you’re training, racing, or chasing down your next personal best, A3 is here to support your journey with cutting-edge gear that works as hard as you do.

Don’t miss your chance to save 30% on PHENOM during our Memorial Day sale! And yes, that includes our latest limited edition color drops. Visit a3performance.com to shop now!

About A3 Performance:

A3 Performance is a leading provider of high-performance swimwear and training gear, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the sport. With a focus on excellence, A3 Performance empowers athletes to achieve their highest potential.