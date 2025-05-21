Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Blows Our Minds Again With 2:06.83 200 Fly At Chinese Nationals (Video)

Comments: 44

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Video courtesy of @swimcoverage

As if 12-year-old Yu Zidi‘s eye-popping times of 2:10.63 in the women’s 200m IM final and 2:08.52 in the women’s 200m fly semi-final at these Chinse National Swimming Championships weren’t enough, the otherworldly performer entered entirely new territory with a winning effort during tonight’s session.

Racing in the final of the 200m fly, Yu cranked out a remarkable performance of 2:06.83 to top the podium and qualify for the World Championships.

Yu split 28.18/32.52 (1:00.70)/32.86/33.27 en route to grabbing the gold ahead of her seasoned competitors. Ma Yonghui settled for silver well back in 2:08.04 while Gong Zhenqi earned bronze in 2:08.61.

As we mentioned yesterday, for perspective, the reigning U.S. National Age Group Record for 11-12-year-old girls rests at the 2:15.02 Cassidy Bayer established in 2012. Additionally, the 11-12-year-old boys’ benchmark sits at 2:11.07 from Dean Jones in 2018. Yu surpassed both of these by a significant margin to now rank 14th in the world on the season.

Yu’s monster 2:06.83, however, now surpasses the U.S. National Age Group Record for even 13-14-year-old girls. That legendary benchmark stands as the then-world-record-setting time of 2:07.01 Mary T. Meagher put on the books in 1979.

For additional perspective, the youngster’s result would have placed only .05 outside of bronze at the 2023 World Championships but would have garnered gold at last year’s edition in Doha, surpassing winner Laura Stephens’ (GBR) mark of 2:07.35.

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Yu would have finished 4th overall.

The women’s 4x200m freestyle relay concluded tonight’s final session and Yu led off her squad with a big-time PB of 1:58.03. She split 27.60/30.09/30.25/30.09 for the rapid outing.

Yu Zidi‘s Performances Thus Far at Chinese Nationals

  • 54.78 100m freestyle, relay leadoff
  • 2:10.63 200m IM
  • 1:58.03 200m freestyle, relay leadoff
  • 2:06.83 200m fly

44
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

44 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dressel GOAT
5 minutes ago

Congrats Yu Zidi 👍👍
Legendary performance, can’t wait for that 400 IM.

comment image

2
-1
Reply
Dressel GOAT
Reply to  Dressel GOAT
4 minutes ago

Fun fact about the 200 fly podium birth years:
1-2012
2-2006
3-2009

3
0
Reply
Dressel GOAT
6 minutes ago

First national title at the age of 12 😎😎

comment image

4
-1
Reply
Troyy
7 minutes ago

Zidi’s relay lead off https://x.com/swimcoverage/status/1925181789091541257

Edit: lane 4

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Troyy
0
0
Reply
This Guy
13 minutes ago

Wow

0
0
Reply
RealCrocker5041
15 minutes ago

Remember that Ye Shiwen was just as amazing when she was young and she then totally fell off a cliff

Let’s see if the same happens here

1
-12
Reply
UVA #1 FAN!!!!!!!!
Reply to  RealCrocker5041
14 minutes ago

she was nowhere near as good as 2:06 at 12

Last edited 8 minutes ago by UVA #1 FAN!!!!!!!!
4
0
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  RealCrocker5041
13 minutes ago

Ye suffered from depression didnt see?

4
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  RealCrocker5041
10 minutes ago

This is a whole nother level.

2
0
Reply
Tencor
27 minutes ago

She just went 1:58.03 on the 200 free relay leadoff for another huge PB

14
0
Reply
Emily
30 minutes ago

1:58.0, 200m free (relay 1st leg) just now, PB

11
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Emily
26 minutes ago

So close to all 50s under 30

27.60 57.69 (30.09) 1:27.94 (30.25) 1:58.03 (30.09, 1:00.34)

3
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Troyy
21 minutes ago

But that last 150 was very consistent across only .16 difference between those 50s

Last edited 21 minutes ago by PFA
1
0
Reply
Willy
34 minutes ago

The scary part is that the Chinese girls have a great history in Fly and IM events.🙌🏼

0
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Willy
19 minutes ago

I mean her PB is 4:40.8 from last year as an 11 year old… imagine if she went like 4:31 or something insane like that in it this week.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by PFA
7
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  PFA
11 minutes ago

You just know it’s gonna happen

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!