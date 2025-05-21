Truckee Girls, Boulder City Boys Both Three-Peat At Nevada 3A State Meet

2025 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A State Championships

May 17, 2015

Reno, NV

SCY (25 yards)

Results

It was a sweet 3-peat for both the Truckee girls and the Boulder City boys at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state meet.

After winning the state title outright in 2023 and sharing it with Truckee last year, the Boulder City boys easily outpaced the field, finishing 53 points ahead of runner-up Coral.

Truckee didn’t quite win the girls event as convincingly, but it still had a comfortable margin of more than 25 points in the end over runner-up Virgin Valley.

In Nevada, 3A is the smallest of the three classifications for swimming.

Girls’ Recap

Truckee didn’t win an individual event, but won the title on the strength of 10 finishes in the top-five and two relay victories.

The team of Hayley Hynes, Aspen Hall, Addie Schaller and Callie Schatz won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:44.27, while the team of Hall, Fiona Kimber, Schatz and Hynes won the 400 free relay in a time of 3:55.98.

The 200 medley relay was won by Virgin Valley’s team of Sweden Smith, Kyra Jensen, Alya Andrade and Sophia Torres in a time of 1:59.99.

The individual standouts were Boulder City sophomore Zoey McClaren, Coral senior Jordan Clarke and Jensen, a sophomore for Virgin Valley.

McClaren won the 200 free (1:59.06) and the 500 free (5:15.04), Clarke won the 200 IM (2:13.66) and the 100 breast (1:08.80), while Jensen won the 50 free (personal best 25.42) and the 100 free (personal best 55.20).

Virgin Valley sophomore Alya Andrade won the 100 fly (1:02.82), while Pinecrest Sloan Canyon senior Hailey Imasa won the 100 back (1:05.57).

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Truckee, 125.50 Virgin Valley, 99 Coral, 67 Boulder City, 57 South Tahoe, 55

Boys’ Recap

The big standouts for Boulder City was senior LeAndre Daniels and junior Duncan McCLaren, who each won an individual event and were a part of two winning relay teams.

Daniels won the 100 breast in 1:00.48 and anchored the 400 free relay team that won in a time of 3:20.66. McClaren, Brigham Jensen and Tate Orton were the other team members.

In the 200 medley relay, Daniels swam the third leg for a team which won in 1:41.97.

Other team members were Orton, Canyon Lenon and Ayden Villa.

McClaren anchored Boulder City’s team in the 200 free relay, which won in a time of 1:34.02. The other team members were Cruz Stevens, Jensen and Villa.

A St. Bonaventure commit, McClaren also won the 200 free in a time of 1:44.68.

The individuals who won multiple events were Pinecrest Siden Canyon senior Nate Stewart and Sage Ridge senior Zach Power.

Stewart won the 200 IM (2:02.23) and 100 back (54.71), while Power won the 100 fly (48.91) and 500 free (4:38.45).

An SMU commit, Power won the 100 fly event for the third year in a row.

Truckee senior Lance Wogsland won the 50 free in a personal best time of 22.44 and Coral senior Felix Siemiatkowski won the 100 free in a time of 49.25.

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5