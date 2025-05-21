Howard University Gains Distance Swimmer Julianna Gibson For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance freestyle specialist Julianna Gibson has committed to continuing her swimming and academic career at Howard University in the fall of 2025. Gibson currently attends Laguna Creek High School in California and trains with the Elk Grove Aquatics Club.

“Howard provided me the opportunity to train at the Division 1 level, while also providing the academic support to achieve my career goals. The team’s chemistry is outstanding, and I am excited to be a part of the family. Go Bison!”

While representing Laguna Creek, Gibson was a finalist at the 2025 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships (SCY), placing 8th in the 200 free (1:56.30) and 12th in the 100 free (53.39). Her 100 free time stands as her personal best.

The season prior, as a junior, Gibson placed 10th in the 100 free (53.69) and 11th in the 200 free (1:55.50) at the same meet. Her 200 free time remains as her lifetime best.

Gibson posted her fastest 500 free and 1650 free times at the 2023 Far Western Championships (SCY), held from late March to early April. She placed 2nd in the 1650 free (17:54.73) and 12th in the 500 free (5:11.26). During prelims, she also recorded a lifetime best of 25.09 in the 50 free.

Earlier in 2023 at the PN VAST Washington Open (SCY), Gibson secured her best 1000 free time (10:37.50), finishing 12th. She also earned second swims in the 500 free (5:11.95), where she took 14th, the 100 free (54.05), coming in 19th, and the 200 free (1:57.12), where she finished 21st. Additionally, she took 6th in the 1650 free with a time of 18:00.27.

Top Yard Times

200 Free – 1:55.50

500 Free – 5:11.26

1000 Free – 10:37.50

1650 Free – 17:54.73

Howard University, located in Washington, D.C., has a Division I mid-major swimming program. The Bison finished 2nd at the 2025 Northeast Conference Women’s Championships, matching their result from the previous year. Gibson has the potential to make an immediate impact on Howard’s distance squad. Her best 1000 free time would have ranked 1st on the team last season, and her 1650 free would have ranked 2nd.

Gibson will join Alyssa Napier, Faith McCallister, and Brooke Whitt upon arriving at Howard’s campus this fall. Napier also brings a strong 200 free time of 1:51.84.

