12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Cranks Out 2:08.52 200 Fly With Chinese Nationals Final Yet To Come

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 Chinese National Swimming Championships continued tonight from Shenzhen and we were treated to another significant swim at the hands of 12-year-old Yu Zidi.

After firing off a monster performance of 2:10.63 in the women’s 200m IM last night to qualify for the World Championships, Yu followed up with a mark of 2:08.52 to take the second seed out of the women’s 200m fly semi-finals.

Taking the top spot in the semi was Yu Liyan who touched in 2:08.43 so Yu Zidi‘s outing was just .09 off that mark to be in the running for a World Championships roster slot in the event.

Yu split 28.59/33.16 (1:01.75)/33.25/33.52 (1:06.77) to check in with a time that rendered her just outside the list of China’s top 10 performers of all time. Her 2:08.52 performance overtook her previous personal best of 2:09.86 notched as an 11-year-old at last August’s Chinese Summer National Championships.

For perspective, the reigning U.S. National Age Group Record for 11-12-year-old girls rests at the 2:15.02 Cassidy Bayer established in 2012. Additionally, the 11-12-year-old boys’ benchmark sits at 2:11.07 from Dean Jones in 2018. Yu surpassed both of these by a significant margin to now rank 14th in the world on the season.

Yu Zidi‘s Performances Thus Far at Chinese Nationals