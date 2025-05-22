Qin Haiyang Completes Breaststroke Treble On Day Six Of Chinese Nationals

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day six of the 2025 Chinese National Swimming Championships brought additional powerful performances as athletes tried their best to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

This competition represents the sole qualifying opportunity and the top two swimmers who achieve the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard in each event will be selected.

World record holder Qin Haiyang completed his trifecta of breaststroke victories by taking the men’s 200m gold this evening.

23-year-old Qin cranked out a time of 2:07.57 to handily defeat the field, registering the sole outing under the 2:09 barrier.

Reigning world champion Dong Zhihao was next to the wall in 2:09.98 to also qualify for the World Championships in Singapore while Yu Zongda posted 2:11.99 as the bronze medalist.

As for Qin, he split 28.82/32.96 (1:01.77)/32.92/32.88 to fall just .13 outside his season-best of 2:o7.44 registered at March’s Chinese Spring Championships. That slightly quicker performance rendered Qin the #2 performer in the world this season.

The women’s 200m breaststroke final also took place tonight with Lv Qinyao posting a gold medal-worthy swim of 2:25.81.

That shimmied under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 2:25.91 by just .10.

Runner-up status went to 2012 Olympic champion Ye Shiwen who touched in 2:26.37, missing the QT and Qu Jianing rounded out the podium in 2:26.48.

Lv’s time checked in as a lifetime best, making her China’s 16th-swiftest woman in history.

Wu Qingfeng raced her way to the pole position in the women’s 100m free final, registering a winning effort of 53.27.

Opening in 25.34 and closing in 27.93, Wu was able to hold off Cheng Yujie who touched just .08 later in 53.35 as the only other sub-54-second swimmer.

Yu Yiting bagged the bronze in 54.31 and Yang Wenwen placed 4th in 54.66.

Both Wu and Cheng were within striking distance of their best-ever outings, with Wu owning a PB of 53.25 from last year and Cheng carrying a PB of 53.26 from 2 years ago. Both also cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 54.25 needed for Singapore.

Already qualified in the men’s 100m back, Olympic medalist Xu Jiayu made it happen in the 200m back tonight.

29-year-old Xu grabbed the gold in 1:57.56, touching nearly a second ahead of Yu Jingming who hit 1:58.52, just missing the QT of 1:58.07.

The men’s 4x200m free relay final topped off the session, with the Zhejiang Shouxian Valley foursome of Wang Shun, Fei Liwei, Sun Yang and Pan Zhanle stopping the clock at a collective result of 7:12.76.

Wang led-off in 1:47.10 followed by Fei’s 2nd leg of 1:48.26. Sun produced a split of 1:47.60 before Pan wrapped up the relay in 1:49.80.

Additional Notes

In semi-final action, Chen Juner led the men’s 100m butterfly, registering a top-seeded time of 51.50. He’ll be chased by Wang Xizhe who hit 51.76 and Xu Fang who put up 51.81.

led the men’s 100m butterfly, registering a top-seeded time of 51.50. He’ll be chased by who hit 51.76 and who put up 51.81. Peng Xuwei produced the sole sub-2:10 time of the women’s 200m back semi-final, logging 2:09.21 to land the top position. Zhang Jingyan and Liu Yaxin are in the mix, with the former turning in a time of 2:10.58 and the latter posting 2:10.89.

produced the sole sub-2:10 time of the women’s 200m back semi-final, logging 2:09.21 to land the top position. and are in the mix, with the former turning in a time of 2:10.58 and the latter posting 2:10.89. The women’s 50m fly semi-final saw Wang Yichun put her hat in the ring with a field-leading 26.08, already just .07 off her 26.01 season-best. Wu Qingfeng will flank her for tomorrow night’s final in 26.18 while Zhang Yufei will be on the other side, courtesy of her 3rd-seeded result of 26.20.

put her hat in the ring with a field-leading 26.08, already just .07 off her 26.01 season-best. will flank her for tomorrow night’s final in 26.18 while will be on the other side, courtesy of her 3rd-seeded result of 26.20. He Junyi will be the man to beat in the men’s 50m free, logging a semi-final win of 22.23. That holds a .02 advantage over Chen Hao‘s 22.25, and Pan Zhanle will try to capture a potential fourth individual gold with 22.35 for tomorrow night’s main event.

World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5