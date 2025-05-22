Northern Kentucky University Announces 24 Swimmers In Upcoming Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Northern Kentucky Athletics

The Northern Kentucky University swim team will welcome a class of 24 new student-athletes in the fall of 2025. This group represents a large step forward in the roster-building process of the young team. NKU swimming, which competes in the Horizon League, completed its first-ever season in 2024-2025.

“We are really excited to bring in this large class for year two. This group covers a wide range of events and has a diverse background of swimming experiences,” said head coach Kevin Woodhull-Smith. “These first two classes have the potential to set the standard for future team members.”

The women’s class is headlined by Elmbrook Swim Club’s Ava Hansen, who was 10th in the 500 free and 15th in the 200 free at the 2024 Wisconsin (WIAA) Division I State Championships, and Westfield Aquatics’ Hailey Paulick, a versatile freestyler with bests of 24.7/53.4/1:57 across the 50/100/200.

“We’re excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to the NKU swim family! This group brings a lot of talent and depth across various events, and I’m looking forward to seeing them make an impact right away,” said assistant coach Tatum Detwiler. “I can’t wait to see how their energy, drive, and passion will help push the team to achieve even bigger things this season!”

The men’s class is highlighted by sprint freestyler Jarrett Jenkins (20.8/46.8), butterfly specialist AJ Gomez (49.0/1:51.9) and distance swimmer Alexander Yin.

2025 NKU women’s recruiting class

Isabelle Barton from Sarver, PA

200 Free – 2:00.83

500 Free – 5:25.66

100 Free – 57.43

Ellana Brown from Waukesha, WI

200 Back – 2:06.10

100 Back – 58.64

Haidyn Coleman from Indianapolis, IN

50 Free – 24.72

100 Breast – 1:09.85

100 Free – 57.09

Macy Ganshert from Cottage Grove, WI (transfer from UMSL)

100 Fly – 57.04

200 Fly – 2:14.13

50 Free – 24.38

Ava Hansen from Oconomowoc, WI

200 Free – 1:54.54

500 Free – 5:06.38

400 IM – 4:36.01

Hattie Hessling from Sun Prairie, WI

100 Back – 1:00.38

200 Back – 2:12.40

100 Free – 56.81

Libby Jones from Milford, OH

100 Fly – 1:01.74

200 Free – 2:04.31

100 Free – 57.33

Sabrina Lara from Cape Coral, FL

500 Free – 5:14.11

200 Free – 2:01.23

1650 Free – 18:01.19

Ellie Lindberg from Arlington Heights, IL

400 IM – 4:45.79

200 Back – 2:10.37

100 Back – 1:00.05

Sarah Littrell from Taylor Mill, KY

100 Free – 53.94

50 Free – 24.96

200 Free – 1:59.53

Kacey McDonough from Franklin, TN

50 Free – 24.63

100 Free – 54.02

200 Free – 1:58.55

Gen Miranda from Topeka, KS

100 Free – 55.42

50 Free – 25.65

100 Fly – 1:00.93

Kate Motl from Lake Forest, IL

100 Breast – 1:07.27

200 IM – 2:13.47

200 Breast – 2:29.23

Hailey Paulick from Zionsville, IN

100 Free – 53.45

200 Free – 1:57.73

50 Free – 24.73

Pepper Schultz from Mount Prospect, IL

50 Free – 24.67

100 Free – 54.25

100 Back – 1:01.84

2025 NKU men’s recruiting class

Laith Ausband from Carolina Beach, NC

50 Free – 21.55

100 Free – 47.81

Isaac Barrow from Lexington, KY

100 Breast – 56.81

100 Back – 50.74

50 Free – 21.34

Wyatt Combs from Picayune, MS

200 Fly – 1:51.71

100 Fly – 51.23

200 IM – 1:56.37

AJ Gomez from Liberty Township, OH

100 Fly – 49.06

200 Fly – 1:51.90

200 Free – 1:43.13

William Guerin from Dayton, OH

500 Free – 4:46.81

200 Free – 1:45.41

1650 Free – 17:02.38

Jarrett Jenkins from Monclova, OH

50 Free – 20.82

100 Free – 46.87

Evan McNamara from Independence, OH

500 Free – 4:45.80

200 Free – 1:45.99

Charlie Pressler from Cincinnati, OH

100 Fly – 49.84

50 Free – 21.33

100 Free – 47.09

Alexander Yin from Humble, TX

500 Free – 4:37.26

400 IM – 4:04.11

1650 Free – 16:04.06