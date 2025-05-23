Doral Academy Red Rock Girls, Sierra Vista Boys Both Repeat As Nevada 4A State Champs

2025 Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association 4A State Championships

May 15-17

Las Vegas, NV

SCY (25 yards)

Results

It was a double repeat at the Nevada 4A high school state swim meet.

The Doral Academy Red Rock girls’ squad repeated as state champions, earning 116 points, well ahead of runner-up Southeast Career Tech Academy (79). Also repeating was the Sierra Vista boys’ team, which earned 111 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Doral Academy (69).

Girls’ Recap

The individual competition showed that the future is bright for Doral Academy, with a pair of underclassmen from the team winning multiple events.

Sophomore EJ Wegner won the 50 free (24.85) and 500 free (5:15.53), while freshman Jaylen Angelias won the 200 free (2:00.72) and 100 free (56.06).

Doral Academy junior Emery Vannah also won two events, taking the 100 fly in a state record time of 55.32 and the 100 breast in a personal best time of 1:06.25.

Foothill senior Italia Inge, an Idaho commit, repeated as champion in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.75 and Durango junior Audrey De Luna won the 100 back in 1:03.60. Doral Academy won the 200 medley (1:58.78) and 400 free relays (3:48.60), while Southeast Career Tech Academy won the 200 free relay (1:55.05).

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Doral Academy Red Rock, 116 Southeast Career Tech Academy, 79 Foothill, 55 Legacy, 54 Durango, 48

Boys’ Recap

Sierra Vista didn’t win an individual event, but won the 200 medley (1:47.06) and 400 free relays (3:30.32) and showcased its depth to win the team title.

The individual standout was Doral Academy junior Parker Vannah, who set state records to win the 50 free (22.14) and 100 free (48.14).

Bonanza senior Jaydon Castro won the 100 fly in a personal best time of 51.94 and the 500 free in 4:44.00, and Doral Academy sophomore Maksim Nazarov won the 200 IM (1:56.79) and 100 back (51.87), repeating as champion in the latter. His time in the 100 back was a state record.

Silverado freshman Julian Gauclain won the 100 breast in 1:01.35 and Silverado sophomore Daniel Barlow won the 200 free in 1:48.64.

Legacy won the 200 free relay in a time of 1:36.79.

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5