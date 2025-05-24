USA Swimming Sends Letter to National Team Athletes Warning Them of Enhanced Games Risks

On Friday, USA Swimming sent an email to National Team Athletes, Coaches, and Support Staff cautioning them against engaging with the Enhanced Games.

The Enhanced Games rolled out several new details this week about its planned pro-PED sporting competition scheduled for 2026. That included announcing that former Olympic finalist Kristian Gkolomeev had gone under the AQUA World Record in the 50 meter free while on the Enhanced Games doping protocol and wearing a Jaked-brand polyurethane suit that is outlawed in AQUA competition. The swim earned him $1 million.

In the letter, USA Swimming warned athletes that both USADA and WADA were paying close attention to individuals who were affiliated with the Enhanced Games.

“Even if you are not personally engaged in doping, affiliation with the Enhanced Games could significantly affect your ability to participate in future competitions due to U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (“USADA”) and World Anti-Doping Agency (“WADA”) rules and regulations. Therefore, we feel it is important to remind you of the relevant rules and risks surrounding doping activities within the Olympic Movement.”

USA Swimming did say that participating in the Enhanced Games is not currently a rule violation in-and-of itself.

“Please note that any involvement can lead to anti-doping rule violations, as there are rules prohibiting association with certain individuals serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping violation. If you are considering participating in the Enhanced Games in any capacity, whether as a coach, athlete, official, or support personnel, or even in a governance or business capacity, we urge you to carefully consider the serious impact an anti-doping violation could have on your livelihood, future career, and reputation within the sport and the Olympic Movement.”

So far, the elite/international caliber athletes who have been affiliated with the Games are James Magnussen, Andriy Govorov, and James Magnussen, plus coach Brett Hawke. Hawke is also coaching other non-Enhanced Games athletes who may compete at the US National Championships in two weeks.

None of the relevant anti-doping organizations have explicitly named any of these individuals. Athletes who formally retire are no longer subjected to the World Anti-Doping Code rules or WADA drug testing protocols and therefore cannot be found to have violated those rules, though there are many questions circulating about whether coaches are able to have one foot in each bucket.

During the last week, multiple U.S. National Team athletes have said they were contacted to gauge interest in participation in the Enhanced Games, which is alluded to. It is unclear whether they were contacted by the core Enhanced Games staff or auxiliary individuals who are more loosely connected to the organization.

There have also been questions asked as to whether athletes might be able to participate in the Enhanced Games without taking any performance enhancing drugs, but while wearing the outlawed polyurethane suits, and pursue the financial rewards while escaping violations of WADA anti-doping rules. Neither side has yet answered those questions, though USA Swimming’s letter and WADA’s statement do seem to indicate that participation even without taking performance enhancing drugs could land swimmers in hot water.

USA Swimming’s Full Letter is below: