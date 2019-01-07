Water Polo Arena Finalizing Preparations for 2019 Pan Ams in Lima

Pools in the Villa Maria del Triunfo Complex are being filled as Lima, Peru, prepares for the 2019 Pan American Championships. The complex will house seven sports, including water polo, in a covered stage with capacity for 2000 spectators.

This week the placement of the pool itself was completed. The pool was filled with water for the first time and the drainage system was tested, while some work is still being done on the outer parts of the natatorium, with expected completion in March.

Water polo will be held in Lima later this coming summer, from August 4 to 10, with 8 women’s teams and another 8 men’s teams set for battle. Canada, The United States, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil and home country Peru will compete in the polo tournaments, as well as a men’s team from Argentina and a women’s team from Venezuela.

What’s on the line for this tournament? Direct qualification for the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Swimming, synchronized swimming, and diving will be concentrated in another aquatic center as part of the National Sports Village (VIDENA). In total, ten sports will be held in this complex across five different stadiums. Tests, maintenance, and other preparations are expected to be complete by May.

Finally, open water competition will be held in the Bujama Lagoon, some 100 kilometers south of Lima, where only the 10km Olympic distance will be held for both men and women.

