Watch Texas Men’s Nation-Leading 1:15.49 200 Free Relay (Race Videos)

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Olivia Bray was out just a tad faster at the first wall, but Maggie MacNeil quickly reeled in the Longhorn, then powered ahead on the third length, ultimately winning by over a second with a time of 49.97. With that time, the Michigan senior becomes the first woman under 50.0 this season.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Umitcan Gures came within a whisker of his Harvard team record, clocking a 45.15 that moves him to #3 in the nation so far this season. Michigan freshman Gal Cohen Groumi nearly nipped Gures at the touch, finishing just behind at 45.16. That time puts him at #4 in the nation.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Cal’s Alicia Wilson put herself into the top ten in the nation this season with a 4:06.43 win this evening. Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom finished just about a half second behind with a 4:06.92, also moving into the top ten in the nation.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

The Longhorns swept the top three spots, led by Carson Foster‘s 3:37.35. Foster improved on his 3:38.68 from this morning, and still ranks 2nd in the country behind ASU’s Leon Marchand, who went 3:36.62 two weeks ago. Foster’s lifetime best of 3:35.27 makes him the 2nd-fastest performer ever in the event, and in between those two, defending NCAA champion Bobby Finke, and plenty of other great 400 IMer in the field, this should be a great race come March.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

Izzy Ivey went out fast and steadily built her lead during the race, ultimately touching way ahead of the rest of the field with a 1:43.13. That swim moves the Cal senior to #2 in the nation this season, behind only Stanford freshman Torri Huske (1:42.59). Ivey’s teammate Ayla Spitz finished 3rd in 1:45.37.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

It looked like 4 or 5 swimmers could win this race heading into the last turn, but it was Cal freshman Gabriel Jett who rocketed off of the wall and into the finish, busting out a 1:32.52 that makes him the 2nd-fastest man in the NCAA this season. Jett’s been getting a lot of hype in our comment section, and deservingly so, it seems, as today he’s improved his lifetime best from 1:35.30 to 1:32.52.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

Anna Elendt clocked a Longhorns team record in the 100 breast with her win of 57.90. That time improves her own lifetime best — and team record — of 58.06, which she set last December. Elendt couldn’t quite match that time at NCAAs, where she went 58-high twice and finished 12th, but a 57.90 would easily make the A-final and would’ve put her 5th last season.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

There were 4 or 5 men in this race at the final wall, but Texas’ Caspar Corbeau was the only man to swim a sub-27 second 50, winning in 50.79. That’s Corbeau’s second new personal best of the day and moves him to #1 in the NCAA this season.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

This was a pretty stacked 100 back final, and it was Texas’ Olivia Bray who got her hand on the wall first with a 50.93, tying the NCAA ‘A’ cut. That time would’ve put her 6th at last season’s NCAA championships. Coincidentally, Bray’s teammate Julia Cook actually took 6th at NCAAs, and she finished 4th tonight with a time of 51.62.

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

Cameron Auchinachie (Texas) – 45.01 Destin Lasco (Cal) – 45.53 Daniel Carr (Cal) – 45.76

Texas teammates Cameron Auchinachie and Anthony Grimm flipped nearly simultaneously at the first wall, but Auchinachie got the win with a new lifetime best of 45.01. Auchinachie has been on the fire this week, clocking lifetime bests in the 50 back, 200 free, 50 free, and now the 100 back. Prior to today, his best time in the 100 back was a 46.23 from two years ago, when he was swimming for Denver.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Michigan – 1:27.64 Cal – 1:28.10 Texas – 1:29.06

The Wolverines got the win here, thanks to three sub-22 splits. Maggie MacNeil led off in 21.72, just a bit off of her winning time in the individual 50 free last night. Claire Newman followed with a 21.99, then Olivia Carter (22.22) and Lindsay Flynn (21.72) closed it out for a 1:27.64. That puts Michigan at #6 in the nation and gives them a NCAA ‘A’ cut.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Texas – 1:15.49 Cal – 1:16.46 Harvard – 1:16.61

This event was pure Longhorn domination, almost from beginning to end. Daniel Krueger led off in 19.20, which briefly put Texas in 2nd. But then Cam-the-man Auchinachie split 18.61 as he continued his string of torrid performances this week. Drew Kibler split 18.93, and Caspar Corbeau anchored in 18.75, good for a 1:15.49. That’s actually faster than Texas’ time from the 2021 NCAA Championships, and that would’ve placed them 3rd overall at that meet. That’s also the fastest time in the nation this season by nearly a second.