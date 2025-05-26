Watch: Record Breaking Swims And Highlights From Day 2 Of Mare Nostrum – Canet

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

The swimmers capped the 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour with an exclamation point–there were multiple records and head-turning swims during the final session in Canet. We’ve dug around on the internet for all the race videos we can find from Day 2 in Canet; this article will update as we find more.

Ilya Shymanovich Breaks Canet Meet Record In 50 Breaststroke

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

World record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

(GBR), 2017 Mare Nostrum record: 26.33 – Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019

Canet record: 26.71 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 27.33

GOLD – Ilya Shymanovich (NAA), 26.59 *Meet Record

SILVER – Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 27.60

BRONZE – Shin Ohashi (JPN), 27.63

Ilya Shymanovich set the tone for the final session of the Tour with a Canet record in the men’s 50 breaststroke. Shymanovich raced to a 26.59, erasing Adam Peaty‘s Canet record from 2019. This swim tied Shymanovich’s fastest time on the Mare Nostrum tour from when he won the 50 breaststroke skins final in Monaco. Shymanovich holds the fastest time in the world this season and only swam above 27 seconds in the 50 breaststroke once over seven swims at three stops of Mare Nostrum. He won this event in Monaco, Barcelona, and Canet.

Daniel Wiffen Breaks Grant Hackett’s 1500 Freestyle Mare Nostrum Record (Clip)

MEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World record: 14:30.67 – Bobby Finke (USA), 2024

Mare Nostrum record: 15:00.58 – Grant Hackett (AUS), 2007

Canet record: 15:00.71 – Florian Wellbrock (GER), 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 15:01.89

Daniel Wiffen wins the 1500 free of the Canet-en-Roussilon leg of Mare Nostrum – 14:54.81 pic.twitter.com/6LAuxWDsM1 — Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) May 25, 2025

GOLD – Daniel Wiffen (IRL), 14:54.81 *Mare Nostrum Record

SILVER – Andri-Theodor Proca (ROU), 15:01.66

BRONZE – Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN), 15:02.53

Watch as Daniel Wiffen comes down the stretch to break the second-oldest Mare Nostrum record on the books. Grant Hackett‘s Mare Nostrum record of 15:00.08 had stood since 2007, but Wiffen cleared the mark easily with a 14:54.81. He’s been faster already this season at the Irish Open but it’s still an achievement to break such a long-standing mark. Wiffen also took over the Mare Nostrum men’s 800 freestyle record earlier in the week at the Barcelona stop.

Shin Ohashi Improves His Standing As Fastest Male 16-Year-Old 200 Breaststroker

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 2:07.23 – Arno Kamminga (NED), 2021

(NED), 2021 Canet record: 2:07.46 – Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 2:10.32

GOLD – Shin Ohashi (JPN), 2:08.89

SILVER – Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 2:08.99

BRONZE – Adam Chillingworth (HKG), 2:13.16

16-year-old Shin Ohashi dipped under 2:09 for the first time in his young career in Canet. After winning silver in Barcelona with a 2:09.04 that improved on his record for fastest male 16-year-old 200 breaststroker in history, Ohashi took that mark even further in Canet. He switched up his race strategy at this meet, pressing the back half of his race instead of the front. The move paid off for him as he swam a lifetime best and pulled ahead of Kirill Prigoda for gold.

More Race Videos

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, (RUS), 2023

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:19.67 – Rikke Moeller Pedersen, (DEN), 2014

Canet Record: 2:19.67 – Rikke Moeller Pedersen, (DEN), 2014

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

GOLD – Anna Elendt (GER), 2:23.73

SILVER – Alina Zmushka (NAA), 2:24.25

BRONZE – Ellie McCartney (IRL), 2:24.55

Anna Elendt pulled off a double victory on the final day in Canet, winning the 50/200 breaststroke. She upgraded from the 200 breaststroke silver that she won in Barcelona, improving not only her place on the podium but also her time. After swimming 2:24.26 in Barcelona, Elendt improved to 2:23.73 for the win in Canet.

Zmushka won silver in Barcelona and switched places with Elendt this weekend, taking silver in 2:24.55.