Greg Meehan Emphasizes Transparency, Team-First Culture in New Era of USA Swimming (PODCAST)

SwimSwam sat down with Greg Meehan, the newly named National Team Director of USA Swimming, to discuss his vision for the national team’s future. When Meehan laid out his plan, his three key points were “winning” the 2028 Olympic Games, building a “team-first culture,” and having transparency in the national team’s methodology and communication.

Meehan has already implemented significant changes in how the USA Swimming navigates an Olympic quad, including naming a single head coach for the 2025 World Championships (Braden Holloway) and having the results of the 2025 season determine the roster for the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships.

0:00 Greg Meehan Introduction

1:55 Ft Lauderdale Madness

5:47 First Few Weeks as Nat’l Team Director

8:32 Vision for National Team

14:20 Emphasizing Having Coaches on Staff

19:10 Coaching Selections for 2025 International Meets

25:42 Relay Selection at World Champs

27:04 Roster Impact of Prioritizing 50s of Stroke

33:05 2026 Pan Pacs Selection Process

43:25 End of an Era at Stanford

48:46 Moving into LA28

