Russian Olympian Valeriya Salamatina Banned 2 Years After Testing for Banned Diuretic

Russian swimmer Valeriya Salamatina has been given a two-year ban after testing positive for the banned diuretic Furosemide.

Salamatina, 26, is a two-time European Championship silver medalist and represented Russia a the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games among many other international meets, including World Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Furosemide is often used in weight loss drugs because it increases urine production and helps the body eliminate excess water and salt, which can be useful in sports like boxing or weightlifting where there are weight classes and where lower weight can be an advantage.

It can also be used, in theory, to dilute the presence of and flush the body of other banned substances before a doping control test. Studies have shown, however, that its effectiveness as a masking agent is limited.

It is also used in horses to prevent a condition that causes bleeding in the lungs during exercise.

Salamatina accepted the ban without appeal and her suspension is backdated to March 8, 2025, the day before the positive test.

Her last senior competition came in November 2024 at the Russian Short Course National Championships, where she finished 5th in the 200 free in 1:57.14.

Her major international medals came at the 2018 European Championships where she won silver medals on the Russia women’s and mixed 800 free relays. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, she finished 15th in the semi-finals of the 200 free and also swam a leg in both prelims and finals on the Russian women’s 800 free relay.

Her best long course times are 55.15 in the 100 free, 1:57.25 in the 200 free, and 4:08.34 in the 400 free.

Furosemide is the same substance that triggered the positive test for Australian Brenton Rickard, among many other international-level athletes.