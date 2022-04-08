Watch: Race Videos from 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy Day 4

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

Below, you can watch race videos from every ‘A’ final from day 4 of the 2022 Brazil Swimmig Trophy. All videos in this post come from the Time Brasil YouTube Channel.

In one of the best events of the meet so far, Gabriel Santos won the men’s 100 free, swimming a 48.64. The swim came in a finals heat where 1-4th was separated by just 0.017 seconds. Although no woman in last night’s 100 free qualified to race the individual 100 free at this summer’s World Championships, Brazil’s top 4 combined to qualify a 4×100 free relay. 17-year-old rising star Stephanie Balduccini led the way, swimming a 54.64.

Caio Pumputis and Evandro Silva had a great race in the men’s 200 breast last night. Watch Pumputis establish a big early lead, which Silva will eat into on the back half of the race.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE