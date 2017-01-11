Watch: Nebraska Huskers Take Training Trip to Hawaii

The University of Nebraska women’s swimming and diving team took a trip to Hawaii for their winter break training after Christmas. Check out some of the highlights of the team’s trip in this video they put together.

University of Nebraska Swimming and Diving Team Training Trip to Hawaii:

Nebraska got off to a great start this season, as they’re currently undefeated with a 4-0 record in dual meet competition. In the fall, they recorded wins over South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas in dual meet action. The Huskers also earned a 1st place team finish at the Kansas Classic, where several swimmers hit season best and personal best times.

The next meet on deck for the Huskers will be a dual meet against in-state rival Omaha on Saturday, January 14th at home. They’ll also have a dual meet with Big Ten rival Illinois on Saturday, January 21st and the Shamrock Invitational from Friday, January 27th to Saturday, January 28th on the schedule before they head into the postseason. Championship action for the Huskers will take place in West Lafayette, Indiana as they travel to the Big Ten Championship meet from Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th.