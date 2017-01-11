Air Force Set To Host Final Home Meet Of The Season

The Air Force men’s and women’s swimming teams host their final home meets of the season this weekend at the Cadet Natatorium. The men’s team will host Seattle while the women’s team will host Seattle and Northern Colorado. Friday’s meet begins at 6 p.m. while Saturday’s meet will start at 11 a.m.Admission is free to both events.

The final home meets will feature several special events. On Friday, senior Genevieve Miller, an All-American last season, will swim the 1,000 free, an event that she is undefeated in during her four-year career. On Saturday, during the first break of the meet, Miller will receive her two All-American plaques while the men’s team will receive their Western Athletic Conference championship rings in front of the home crowd. During the second break of the meet, the seniors from both squads will be honored.

Seniors Emily D’Amato and Genevieve Miller on the women’s team and A.J. Eckebrecht, Kristopher Tillery, Jordan Dahle, Andrew Faciszewski, Kevin Pollard, Kevin Fanter, Devon Davis and Zach Knoche on the men’s team will make their final home appearance on Jan. 14.

The men’s team has a perfect 6-0 record, including Western Athletic Conference dual wins over Wyoming and Grand Canyon. The Falcons were idle last week, but placed second in the UC San Diego Invitational, Jan. 2.

Senior Andrew Faciszewski has the fastest times in the WAC in the 500 free, 1000 free and 1650 free. Fellow senior Kevin Fanter has the fastest time in the 200 breast stroke. Earlier this season, at the Wolfpack Invitational, sophomore Steffen Mount set a new Academy record in the 50 free with a time of 19.97, the longest running school record on the AFA record board (2001)

The women’s team has a 4-4 overall record, including a pair of Mountain West Conference wins, over New Mexico and Colorado State. It was the first win over New Mexico since 2003 and the first over CSU since 2013.

Freshman Lydia Knutson has broken the school record in the 50 free three times this season, and has posted an NCAA “B” time. She ranks third in the MW in the 50 free and is seventh in the 100 free.

Miller, a six-time Mountain West Conference champion, remains one of the top distance swimmers in the conference. She holds the league’s top times in the 500 free, 1000 free and the 1650 free this season.

News courtesy of Air Force Athletics.