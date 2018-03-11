WATCH: Michael Andrew Swim 18.91 in 50 Free at Columbia Sectionals

2018 COLUMBIA SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 8th-11th, 2018
  • University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri
  • 25 yard (SCY) course
  • Live results available on MeetMobile, search “2018 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

18-year old professional swimmer Michael Andrew has already swum at least 4 best times in yards this week at the Columbia Sectional Championships, including an 18.91 in the 50 free on Saturday. That improves upon his best time of 19.17 done 3 months ago and makes him the 3rd swimmer in history to go sub-19 in the event while still an 18 & under.

Check out videos of the race, taken pool-side, below. That includes one done by Josh Davis, who broke the USMS American Record in the 45-49 age group with a 20.99.

 

Leave a Reply

WowNiceDude!!

I mean that’s pretty good but WOW 20.99 as a 45-49 year old that’s unbelievable

1 hour ago
anonymous

That is a cool time.

1 hour ago
Double Arm Freestyle

I wish someone would teach him a straight-arm stroke; make him a tad more efficient and faster over the water.

1 hour ago
Swimsquare

I believe Josh Davis does USRPT. Maybe there’s something to this Training Method?!

1 hour ago

