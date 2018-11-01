WATCH LIVE: Loughborough U. vs. U. of Toronto Dual Meet

2018 DUEL IN THE POOL – LOUGHBOROUGH VS UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO
- Saturday, November 3rd
- Loughborough University/British Swimming National Centre
- Races begin at 5pm local (1pm Toronto time)
- SCM
- Full preview
- Dual Meet Start List
One of England’s best versus one of Canada’s best. A new, cross-Atlantic rivalry. After testing the waters virtually in 2017, on Saturday, Loughborough University and the University of Toronto will meet face-to-face for Commonwealth superiority at Loughborough University.
Featuring recent World Record holder Kylie Masse and international medalists like Rebecca Smith and James Wilby, the two collegiate squads will race a short course meters dual.
