WATCH LIVE: Loughborough U. vs. U. of Toronto Dual Meet

2018 DUEL IN THE POOL – LOUGHBOROUGH VS UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

Saturday, November 3rd

Loughborough University/British Swimming National Centre

Races begin at 5pm local (1pm Toronto time)

SCM

Full preview

Dual Meet Start List

One of England’s best versus one of Canada’s best. A new, cross-Atlantic rivalry. After testing the waters virtually in 2017, on Saturday, Loughborough University and the University of Toronto will meet face-to-face for Commonwealth superiority at Loughborough University.

Featuring recent World Record holder Kylie Masse and international medalists like Rebecca Smith and James Wilby, the two collegiate squads will race a short course meters dual.