WATCH: Kliment Kolesnikov Smashes 100 Back World Record On Relay Lead-off

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2
- November 21-22
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / Cali Condors / London Roar / LA Current
Kliment Kolesnikov was one of three swimmers to set an individual world record during the 2020 ISL Final, doing so with a jaw-dropping 48.58 in the 100 backstroke leading off the Energy Standard men’s 400 medley relay.
That swim broke the previous mark of 48.88 set by China’s Xu Jiayu in 2018. Prior to that swim, Kolesnikov owned the record for just under a year in 48.90.
Following the Russian’s outstanding opening leg, his Energy Standard teammates Ilya Shymanovich (55.38), Chad Le Clos (48.53) and Florent Manaudou (45.79) brought the club in for a final time of 3:18.28, putting them almost a full second under the existing world record of 3:19.16.
Despite it being the fastest relay of all-time, Energy Standard’s swim won’t count as an official world record due to the fact that the swimmers represent more than one country internationally. This was also the case in Energy Standard’s wins in the women’s and men’s 400 free relays. The Cali Condor women set the world record in their medley relay because all four swimmers are from the United States. Energy Standard also posted the fastest relay of all-time in the 400 mixed freestyle, but world records aren’t officially recognized in that event.
You can watch the full relay below:
