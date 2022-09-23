WATCH: Jordan Crooks Blasts 18.9(ish) At the End of a Tennessee Practice

At the end of a University of Tennessee practice, sophomore Jordan Crooks swam an unsuited 50-yard freestyle from the blocks and blasted a stopwatch time of 18.9. Assistant coach Joshua Huger filmed the swim, and the video is available below.

As always with these social media videos, we rerun the timing with our own watches to see what we get. In this case, we clocked 19.10, 19.12, 19.16, so maybe not a true 18.9, but it’s still a fiery swim for practice this early in the season.

Last season, Crooks made headlines when he became the fastest freshman in NCAA history in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. First, he ripped 18.53 in the 50 freestyle at the 2022 SEC Championships, surpassing Caeleb Dressel‘s freshman record of 18.67.

At the same meet, he swam 41.44 in the 100 freestyle leading off Tennessee’s 400 freestyle relay to set the freshman record on the 100 free. He then lowered that record at NCAA Championships, swimming 41.16 in prelims. In finals, he finished fifth in 41.24. In addition to his individual swims, he swam a 40.52 anchoring Tennessee’s 400 medley relay.

The Tennessee men finished second at SECs behind Florida, and went on to finish at 18th at NCAAs with 72.5 points. With 29.5 points, Crooks was the highest scorer on the team.

Crooks joined the Vols from the Cayman Islands, and last season was his first season ever swimming short course yards. He owns Tennessee school records in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, and was a part of the record-setting teams in the 400 freestyle and medley relays.

Their 2022-23 season gets underway on September 30 with a dual meet against UNC Wilmington.