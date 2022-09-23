GoFundMe Created for Former U.S. National Teamer Diagnosed with Stage IV Cancer

Presley Anderson (formerly Presley Bard), an All-American swimmer at Indiana and USC who made the 2010-11 National Team as one of the country’s top backstrokers, was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer earlier this month at 34 years old.

A GoFundMe has since been created to help Anderson’s family find the best possible medical treatment for her. She has four young children with her husband, Kirk.

“There are promising clinical trials and medical treatments available that have shown significant success rates, and we need to make sure that Presley has access to everything she needs,” said the GoFundMe, organized by Torrey Sims and Donna Smailis. “Undoubtedly, the best treatments cost money. And our commitment is to raise as much money as we can to make sure Presley has every resource she needs to fight. Cancer chose the wrong girl.”

The description for the online fundraiser added that Anderson “has never smoked in her life, and experienced no signs or symptoms.”

A native of Napa, California, Anderson spent two years at Indiana before transferring to USC. In 2010, she won the Trojans’ first-ever conference title in the 100-yard backstroke while setting several school records. She earned a selection to USA Swimming’s National Team in the same event later that year. The following season, as a senior co-captain, Anderson led USC to a 3rd-place finish at the 2011 NCAA Championships behind a 3rd-place showing in the 100 back and a 6th-place result in the 200 back.

Anderson has been working as a teacher at the Napa Valley Unified School District since 2013.