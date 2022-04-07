Watch: Gomes’ 26.62 50 Breast & More – Race Videos from Brazil Trophy Days 1-3

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy
- April 4-10, 2022
- Maria Lenk Water Park, Rio de Janeiro
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- 2022 FINA ‘A’ Cuts
Below, you can watch race videos from the ‘A’ final of each event that was competed over the first 3 days of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy. The videos are ordered chronologically, in the order they took place at the meet. All videos in this post come from Time Brasil’s YouTube channel.
One of the most thrilling races of the meet came on Wednesday night, where Joao Gomes swam a 26.62 to win the men’s 50 breast, marking the top time in the world this year. Similarly, you can watch 42-year-old Nicholas Santos blast a 22.73 50 fly to establish the top time in the world by a huge margin.
Other notable swims include 17-year-old Stephanie Balduccini, a University of Michigan recruit, clocking a 1:57.77 to win the women’s 200 free and qualify for World Champs. Jhennifer Conceicao cracked her own Brazilian Record in the women’s 100 breast, swimming a 1:07.12.
