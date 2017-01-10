Watch: Fighting Illini Take Training Trip to St. Croix

The University of Illinois took a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands over the break to do their winter training in St. Croix. Check out some of the highlights from their trip in this video of the Fighting Illini put together by Molly Hein.

Illini Swimming Training Trip 2017:

The Fighting Illini have been hitting their stride so far, as they currently have a winning record of 6-2 for their dual meets in the 2016-17 season. So far they’ve recorded wins over Marshall University, Michigan State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Rutgers University, and Indiana State in dual meet action. Their only losses have been to Arkansas at home and to Northwestern on the road.

Next up on Illinois’ schedule is a dual meet against the Iowa Hawkeyes, one of their Big Ten conference rivals, on Thursday, January 12th. The remaining dual meets on their schedule after Iowa will be against Notre Dame, Iowa State, and Nebraska. The Fighting Illini will then travel to West Lafayette, Indiana for the Big Ten Championships, which will take place from Wednesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 18th.