Sprinter Trevor Lake Joins Cornell at Midseason

  Lauren Neidigh | January 10th, 2017

Sprint freestyler Trevor Lake will be joining the Cornell Big Red after transferring from Wisconsin. Lake will be joining the team as a sophomore, and will start with the team this semester. That means he’ll be competing for the team at this season’s Ivy League Championships.

Head Coach Wes Newman on Lake joining the team:

“We are very excited to have Trevor join our team this semester.  His speed will bring added depth to our sprint group and can certainly improve our relays. I’m confident that Trevor will be able to make an immediate positive impact on our team and look forward to seeing his progress over the next few years.”

With his best times, Lake should have an immediate impact for Cornell at the Ivy League Championships in the sprint freestyles. He’s already fast enough to have scored in the B-final of the 50 free and 100 free at last season’s conference meet. Additionally, he’s among the top 3 fastest swimmers for Cornell in both of those races, so we’ll likely see him taking on a few relay roles.

Lake’s Top Times:

  • 50 free- 20.21
  • 100 free- 44.31
  • 100 fly- 51.65

1 Comment on "Sprinter Trevor Lake Joins Cornell at Midseason"

ya boi

leggooooo redddd

37 minutes 32 seconds ago
