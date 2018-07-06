WATCH: Day 1, 1500 Free Race Videos from PSS Columbus

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Meet site

Meet info

Psych sheet

Day 1 recap

Day 1 of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series’ final stop in Columbus, Ohio saw the men’s and women’s 1500 frees as the only races. In the women’s event, Chilean veteran Kristel Kobrich won in 16:15.72, while the men’s race saw Denmark’s Anton Ipsen top the field by more than 22 seconds in 15:07.40.

Full race recaps here.

Below, see day 1’s race videos from the fastest heats of the 1500 freestyles. More heats are available on USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel here.

Women’s 1500 Free – Kristel Kobrich – Chile – 16:15.72

Men’s 1500 Free – Anton Ipsen – Wolfpack Elite/Denmark – 15:07.40