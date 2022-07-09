Watch: Carson Foster Swims 3:45 400 Free Time Trial at Austin Sectionals

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 7-10, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

LCM

Live Results

Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”

Last night, Carson Foster time trialed a 400 free at the Austin location of the Speedo Sectionals series. Despite not having a ton of experience swimming this event, Foster clocked a 3:45.29, moving him to #10 all-time among US men. Check out the race video below, courtesy of YouTube user James Foster.

We don’t have full splits, but according to the race announcer, Foster flipped at 1:50.4, meaning he swam the second half of the race in roughly 1:54.8. That’s a fairly aggressive front half. The fastest first half in the A-final at the US Trials in April was a 1:51.28. That time came from Tokyo bronze medalist Kieran Smith, who won Trials with a 3:46.61.

Prior to last night, Foster’s best time in this event was a 3:48.35, which he swam at this same meet last year. His next best time was a 3:55.76 from the 2020 Knoxville Pro Swim Series meet.

Foster is entered in the individual 400 free at this met, but that event takes place today, immediately after the 200 back, the only other remaining event in which Foster is entered. Foster didn’t swim any other events yesterday after blasting a 1:53 in the 200 fly on Thursday, so swimming the 400 free as a time trial gave him one day just to focus on that event.