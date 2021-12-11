Watch All the Videos from Day 3 Finals of Winter Junior Championships-East

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East. Videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls 400 Individual Medley – Final
- Meet Record – Brooke Forde (Lakeside Swim Team), 2016: 4:02.51
Podium:
- Elizabeth Tilt (Chattahoochee Gold), 17 – 4:12.01
- Haley McDonald (Lakeside Swim Team), 14 – 4:12.26
- Grace Rainey (SwimMAC Carolina), 17 – 4:12.88
Boys 400 Individual Medley – Final
- Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays), 2019: 3:38.65
Podium:
- Baylor Nelson (SwimMAC Carolina), 18 – 3:42.78
- Kyle Ponsler (Fishers Area Swimming Tigers), 17 – 3:47.75
- Jackson Millard (Kentucky Aquatics), 18 – 3:48.41
Girls 100 Butterfly – Final
- Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans), 2019, 2019: 50.87
Podium:
- Alex Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 15 – 51.21
- Charlotte Crush (Lakeside Swim Team), 13 – 52.52
- Anna Boemer (SOLO Aquatics), 16 – 52.84
Boys 100 Butterfly – Final
- Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club), 2015: 45.46
Podium:
- Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics, 14 – 45.81
- Carl Bloebaum, Mason Manta Rays, 18 – 46.06
- Tate Bacon, Unattached, 17 – 46.47
Girls 200 Freestyle – Final
Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide), 2018: 1:43.27
Podium:
- Anna Moesch, Unattached, 16 – 1:45.87
- Addison Sauickie, Sarasota Sharks, 15 – 1:46.50
- Natalie Mannon, Commonwealth Swimming – 1:46.76
Boys 200 Freestyle – Final
- Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club), 2016: 1:33.40
Podium:
- Daniel Diehl, YMCA of Cumberland, 16 – 1:33.68
- Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics, 14 – 1:34.68
- Sebastian Sergile, SwimAtlanta – 1:35.19
Girls 100 Breaststroke – Final
- Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club), 2017: 58.19
Podium:
- Devon Kitchel (Carmel Swim Club), 17 – 1:00.53
- Mackenzie Headley (Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunamis), 15 – 1:00.87
- (TIE) Jessi Li (Mason Manta Rays), 17/Graice Rainey (SwimMAC Carolina), 17 – 1:00.90
Boys 100 Breaststroke – Final
- Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming), 2015: 52.21
Podium:
- Will Scholtz (Lakeside Swim Team), 16 – 53.67
- Will Heck (Bolles School Sharks), 17 – 53.71
- Ethan Malone (Bolles School Sharks), 18 – 53.97
Girls 100 Backstroke – Final
- Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club), 2018: 50.72
Podium:
- Berit Berglund (Carmel Swim Club), 16 – 51.32
- Erika Pelaez (Eagle Aquatics), 15 – 52.26
- Levenia Sim (TNT Swimming), 15 – 52.39
Boys 100 Backstroke – Final
- Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club), 2015: 45.58
Podium:
- Will Modglin (Zionsville Swim Club), 17 – 45.90
- Jonny Marshall (Firestone Akron Swim Club), 17 – 46.87
- Sam Powe (McCallie/GPS Aquatics), 17 – 47.09
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay – Fastest Heat
- Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04
Podium:
- Carmel Swim Club – 1:30.78
- Phoenix Swimming – 1:31.47
- New Albany Aquatics – 1:32.34
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay – Fastest Heat
- Meet record: Bolles School Sharks (Caeleb Dressel, Santo Condorelli, Emiro Goossen, Joseph Schooling, 2012: 1:19.03
Podium:
- Bolles School Sharks – 1:20.34
- SwimMAC Carolina – 1:20.49
- New Albany Aquatics – 1:20.67