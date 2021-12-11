Watch All the Videos from Day 3 Finals of Winter Junior Championships-East

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Three of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East. Videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls 400 Individual Medley – Final

  • Meet Record – Brooke Forde (Lakeside Swim Team), 2016: 4:02.51

Podium:

  1. Elizabeth Tilt (Chattahoochee Gold), 17 – 4:12.01
  2. Haley McDonald (Lakeside Swim Team), 14 – 4:12.26
  3. Grace Rainey (SwimMAC Carolina), 17 – 4:12.88

Boys 400 Individual Medley – Final

  • Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays), 2019: 3:38.65

Podium:

  1. Baylor Nelson (SwimMAC Carolina), 18 – 3:42.78
  2. Kyle Ponsler (Fishers Area Swimming Tigers), 17 – 3:47.75
  3. Jackson Millard (Kentucky Aquatics), 18 – 3:48.41

Girls 100 Butterfly – Final

  • Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans), 2019, 2019: 50.87

Podium:

  1. Alex Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 15 – 51.21
  2. Charlotte Crush (Lakeside Swim Team), 13 – 52.52
  3. Anna Boemer (SOLO Aquatics), 16 – 52.84

Boys 100 Butterfly – Final

  • Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club), 2015: 45.46

Podium:

  1. Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics, 14 – 45.81
  2. Carl Bloebaum, Mason Manta Rays, 18 – 46.06
  3. Tate Bacon, Unattached, 17 – 46.47

Girls 200 Freestyle – Final

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide), 2018: 1:43.27

Podium:

  1. Anna Moesch, Unattached, 16 – 1:45.87
  2. Addison Sauickie, Sarasota Sharks, 15 – 1:46.50
  3. Natalie Mannon, Commonwealth Swimming – 1:46.76

Boys 200 Freestyle – Final

  • Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club), 2016: 1:33.40

Podium:

  1. Daniel Diehl, YMCA of Cumberland, 16 – 1:33.68
  2. Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics, 14 – 1:34.68
  3. Sebastian Sergile, SwimAtlanta – 1:35.19

Girls 100 Breaststroke – Final

  • Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club), 2017: 58.19

Podium:

  1. Devon Kitchel (Carmel Swim Club), 17 – 1:00.53
  2. Mackenzie Headley (Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunamis), 15 – 1:00.87
  3. (TIE) Jessi Li (Mason Manta Rays), 17/Graice Rainey (SwimMAC Carolina), 17 – 1:00.90

Boys 100 Breaststroke – Final

  • Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming), 2015: 52.21

Podium:

  1. Will Scholtz (Lakeside Swim Team), 16 – 53.67
  2. Will Heck (Bolles School Sharks), 17 – 53.71
  3. Ethan Malone (Bolles School Sharks), 18 – 53.97

Girls 100 Backstroke – Final

  • Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club), 2018: 50.72

Podium:

  1. Berit Berglund (Carmel Swim Club), 16 – 51.32
  2. Erika Pelaez (Eagle Aquatics), 15 – 52.26
  3. Levenia Sim (TNT Swimming), 15 – 52.39

Boys 100 Backstroke – Final

  • Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club), 2015: 45.58

Podium:

  1. Will Modglin (Zionsville Swim Club), 17 – 45.90
  2. Jonny Marshall (Firestone Akron Swim Club), 17 – 46.87
  3. Sam Powe (McCallie/GPS Aquatics), 17 – 47.09

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay – Fastest Heat

  • Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04

Podium:

  1. Carmel Swim Club – 1:30.78
  2. Phoenix Swimming – 1:31.47
  3. New Albany Aquatics – 1:32.34

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay – Fastest Heat

  • Meet record: Bolles School Sharks (Caeleb Dressel, Santo Condorelli, Emiro Goossen, Joseph Schooling, 2012: 1:19.03

Podium:

  1. Bolles School Sharks – 1:20.34
  2. SwimMAC Carolina – 1:20.49
  3. New Albany Aquatics – 1:20.67

 

