WATCH: Adam Peaty’s 100 Breast World Record, Skins Victory At 2020 ISL Final

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Adam Peaty had already asserted himself as the world’s fastest long course breaststroker several years ago, but he proved he’s also a force to be reckoned with in the short course pool during the 2020 ISL season.

Peaty set his first SCM world record during the league semi-finals in the 100 breaststroke, going 55.49, and then brought the mark down to 55.41 in the final. Prior to the Brit’s swim in the semis, the previous record had stood for 11 years, with Cameron van der Burgh hitting a 55.61 back in 2009.

In addition to his 100m world record, Peaty, who competes for the London Roar, also set a new best time in the 50 during the final, lowering his British Record to 25.41 in the opening round of the skins competition. That broke his previous record of 25.48, also set during the skins in the semis, and leaves him just shy of both the world (25.25, van der Burgh) and European Records (25.29, Emre Sakci) in the event.

Below, watch his 100m world record swim along with his three-round skins triumph over Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich. We’ve also included the individual 50 breast, where Shymanovich set a new Belarusian National Record (25.48) to edge out Peaty (25.50) for the victory.

100 Breaststroke World Record — 55.41

50 Breaststroke Skins — British Record In Round 1 (25.41)

50 Breaststroke Individual Race (Shymanovich BLR Record)