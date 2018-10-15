Wang Jianjiahe Adds Win in 200 Free at Chinese Nationals

2018 CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

October 13th-17th, 2018

Shandong, Zhejiang, China

No full results available.

16-year old Wang Jianjiahe continued her impressive run since the Asian Games by winning the 200 free in 1:56.70. She beat fellow 16-year old, and her predecessor as the country’s breakout freestyler, Li Bingjie, by 2 seconds.

Wang’s time was .04 seconds faster than what Li used to win gold in the 200 free at the Asian Games. At that same meet, Wang won the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, all in Meet Records, and earlier this month broke the World Record in the 400 SCM freestyle at the Budapest stop of the FINA World Cup Series.

Added to her 100 free win of day 1 (54.77), Wang has shown incredible freestyle range paralleled by few female swimmers in history (Shane Gould, Katie Ledecky come to mind, although Wang’s performances aren’t quite at that same level yet).

In the men’s 200 fly, Wang Zhou won in 1:56.31. That’s the 3rd-best 200 LCM fly in the world so far, still very early in the 2018-2019 season.

We were unable to locate full results. Winners and select other results, assembled from Chinese news reports, are below.

Day 3 Results

Women’s 200 Free

Wang Jianjiahe – 1:56.70 Li Bingjie – 1:58.71 Ai Yanhan – 1:58.98

Women’s 100 Fly

Zhang Yufei – 58.89 Shan Kaiqi – 59.83 Zhu Jiaming – 59.85

Women’s 100 Breast

He Yun – 1:08.73 Cheng Haohong – 1:08.78 Yu Jingyao – 1:08.99

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Hebei – 8:01.07 Bayi – 8:03.42 Zhejiang – 8:08.66

Men’s 50 Back

Mai Kunhao – 25.70 Li Guangyuan – 25.71 Cheng Tianyu – 25.83

Men’s 400 IM

Huang Chaosheng – 4:18.80 Deng Ziqi – 4:20.75 Li Chao – 4:20.93

Men’s 200 Fly

Wang Zhou – 1:56.31 Yu Yinghao – 1:58.28 Wang Kecheng – 1:58.68

Men’s 800 Free