Wagner’s Adrianna Warning Named NEC Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Wagner Athletics

SOMERSET, N.J. – Senior Adrianna Warning has been named the Northeast Conference’s (NEC) Diver of the Week following her performance at the Iona Quad this past weekend, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

One year after breaking the school record on the 3-meter board at Iona, Warning turned in a similar performance on Saturday, winning on both boards for the second consecutive year.

The Henderson, Nevada, native, who is in her second season on Grymes Hill after transferring from Indian River State College, earned 246.65 points in the 3-meter competition and 212.25 points on the 1-meter board, helping the Seahawks to a sweep of Iona, Sacred Heart, and St. Francis Brooklyn.

For Warning, who claimed a second-place finish at the 2018 NEC Championships on the 3-meter board, this marks the second NEC weekly award of her career.

In addition to Warning’s award, sophomore Hande Kivanc was named an NEC PrimePerformer after taking the top spot in the 200 IM (2:11.40), while also touching first in the 200 Back (2:09.27) and helping the Seahawks to a victory in the 400 Medley Relay.

The Green and White is next in action this Saturday, October 27, when the Seahawks host Saint Francis U at 11:00 am in the Spiro Sports Center.