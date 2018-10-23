Lauren Somers Earns Back-to-Back NEC Swimmer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics

SOMERSET, N.J. – Junior swimmer Lauren Somers was named the Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Week for the second week in a row as announced by the NEC this afternoon.

Somers continues an impressive start to the 2018-19 campaign with a pair of first place finishes and two more NEC top times to claim her second consecutive Swimmer of the Week award. The junior Pioneer took gold in the only two individual races she swam in at a tri-meet with NEC rival St. Francis Brooklyn as well as Iona.

Her 100 freestyle time of 51.91 set yet another Pioneer school record, while surpassing her own time of 52.36 from a week prior as the NEC’s best time so far this season. She also won in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall in 24.06 to narrowly edge the previous best time of 24.19 among NEC swimmers this season.