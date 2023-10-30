Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia vs Texas, 25 Repeat Races, and Sun Yang’s Chances at Olympics | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This morning, we discuss the highly touted UVA v UT dual, the ASU and Marek Petrusewicz 25 Battles, and China changing the date of their Olympic Trials. See Full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:19 Biggest Takeaway from UVA-UT?
  • 13:55 Was Gretchen Walsh‘s performance the best in dual meet history?
  • 21:13 Did Caroline Bricker‘s performance vs Arkansas change your stance on the Stanford women’s trajectory at the 2024 NCAAs?
  • 29:55 If you could see a 25y 1v1 with any two swimmers, who would you pick?
  • 32:25 French SC Nats & Marek Petrusewicz Memorial

SINK or SWIM

  • 36:37 Will Kaylee McKeown Go Under 57-Seconds in the 100m Back for the first time at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
  • 39:17 Will Sun Yang swim at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games?
  • 45:05 Will Matt Klotz win a Major Cash prize on the Big Brother 25 Finale?

