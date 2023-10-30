SwimMAC Carolina Tops USA Swimming’s 2023-24 Club Excellence Rankings

SwimMAC Carolina earned the top spot in USA Swimming’s annual Club Excellence Rankings for the second straight year, with the national governing body announcing the country’s top 200 clubs on Monday.

The Club Excellence Rankings recognizes USA Swimming’s highest-performing clubs in the development of athletes ages 18 years and younger on an annual basis, with clubs awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze medal status based on a point system.

SwimMAC scored 89,639 points this year, significantly higher than the 75,588 they scored last year to lead all clubs.

Top 5 Clubs

SwimMAC Carolina – 89,639 Sandpipers of Nevada – 56,757 Carmel Swim Club – 54,137 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 46,326 Sarasota Sharks – 45,677

The Point System Explained

USA Swimming member clubs earn points based off athlete performance scores. Each team’s ranking score is based on the FINA Points Table, a power point rating system that assigns point values to individual swimming performances based on the Gold, Silver or Bronze time standard. All program requirements, including time standards, can be viewed here. -USA Swimming

Norvin Clontz and Ben Delmar tied as the highest point-scorers for SwimMAC with 1,724 apiece, while fellow U.S. Junior National Team members Caleb Maldari and Jordan Willis were close behind.

USA Swimming today announced the top 200 clubs recognized as Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal clubs in the 2023-2024 Club Excellence Program. The program annually recognizes the highest-performing clubs in developing athletes aged 18 years and younger. To learn more about the program and see the benefits of participation, click here.

SwimMAC Carolina is the reigning champion for the second year in a row, earning an astonishing 89,639 points. This year marks the club's 19th with Gold Medal status, with top performers including four USA Swimming National Junior Team members.

The second through fifth place clubs are Sandpipers of Nevada (56,757), Carmel Swim Club (54,137), Nation's Capital Swim Club (46,326), and Sarasota Sharks (45,677).

Now in its 23rd year, the Club Excellence Program’s primary objectives are to recognize and promote:

Development of strong, well-rounded age group and senior swimming programs that produce elite 18-and-under athletes

Resources to motivate and assist USA Swimming member clubs to achieve the highest athlete performance ideals

Grant funding

The USA Swimming club development system

18-and-under athletes are eligible to earn points through pool and open-water performances between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023. Open water performances from the 5k and 10k at the 2023 USA Swimming Open Water National Championships and the 5k and 7.5k at the 2023 USA Swimming Open Water Junior National Championships are also eligible.

In addition to athlete time standard requirements, member clubs must meet other requirements such as initiating the USA Swimming Safe Sport Club Recognition program by August 31, 2023. All program requirements, including time standards, can be viewed here.

The following USA Swimming member clubs achieved the Gold Medal ranking for 2023-2024:

Swim Club Points SwimMAC Carolina 89639 Sandpipers Of Nevada 56757 Carmel Swim Club 54137 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 46326 Sarasota Sharks 45677 Lakeside Swim Team 41167 Long Island Aquatic Club 41163 Scarlet Aquatics 38204 Bolles School Sharks 37855 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 36476 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 34545 Lakeside Aquatic Club 33416 Aquajets Swim Team 32386 Rose Bowl Aquatics 32279 TAC Titans 31983 Longhorn Aquatics 30418 Crow Canyon Sharks 28789 Elmbrook Swim Club 28346 Irvine Novaquatics 28171 Mission Viejo Nadadores 27420

Crow Canyon Sharks (28,789) earned Gold Medal status for the first time, placing 18th. There are 10 first-time Silver Medal clubs, including The Swim Team (7,105), which earned Club Recognition for the first time in history. In addition to The Swim Team, 15 other clubs earned Club Recognition for the first time:

The Swim Team (7,105)

Club Mountaineer Aquatics (6,833)

Central Ohio Aquatics (6,583)

Condors Swim Club (6,435)

Valparaiso Swim Club (5,711)

Las Vegas Swim Club (5,490)

Verona Area Swim Team (5,113)

Mount Pleasant Aqua Club (4,863)

Los Angeles Swim Club (4,552)

Life Time Southeast (4,501)

Annapolis Swim Club (4,458)

Cougar Aquatics (4,455)

Texas Gold (4,382)

Wyckoff YMCA (4,327)

Life Time North Carolina (4,318)

Golden West Swim Club (4,271)

In conjunction with the USA Swimming Club Excellence program, USA Swimming will honor 10 clubs as 2024 Podium Clubs. To qualify for Podium Club, a USA Swimming member club must achieve Gold Medal club status for four consecutive years. Congratulations to the following clubs for being recognized this year as a Podium Club:

Carmel Swim Club

Elmbrook Swim Club

Lakeside Swim Team

Long Island Aquatic Club

Nation’s Capital Swim Club

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc

Sarasota Sharks

Sandpipers of Nevada

SwimMAC Carolina

TAC Titans

Click here to view the 2023-2024 Club Excellence Program results. For more information about the Club Excellence program, click here.