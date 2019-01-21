Virginia Tech Men, Women, Sweep All Opponents On Senior Day

Virginia Tech v Cincinnati, George Washington, James Madison

Saturday, 1/19/19

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

25 yards

Scores Men: VT 197, GW 91; VT 185, Cincinnati 108; Cincinnati 172, GW 126 Women: VT 192, JMU 106; VT 213, GW 85; VT 175, Cincinnati 123; JMU 192, GW 108; JMU 150, Cincinnati 150; Cincinnati 198, GW 102



The Virginia Tech Hokie men and women celebrated senior day by sweeping their opponents at home.

On the men’s side, Ian Ho and Antani Invanov each reeled in two victories for the Hokie men. Ho swept the 50/100 freestyles, anchored the 400 medley relay, and had the fastest split on the Hokies’ 200 free relay, which touched first to cap the meet, but was exhibitioned.

Ivanov, the Bulgarian national who just joined the Hokies’ roster this semester took the 200 fly (1:46.79) and the 500 free (4:29.33). Ivanov was the bronze medalist at the 2017 World Junior Championship in the 200 fly and could be a big boost to the Hokies, depending on how quickly he makes the transition to the college training and racing environments.

On the women’s side, Virginia Tech didn’t have any woman win more than one individual event, but they opened up the meet with a victory in the 400 medley relay and never looked back from there, beating each of the other three schools by at least 50 points each.

JMU’s Bonnie Zhang did pick up two victories for the Duke, taking the 200 free in 1:50.42 and the 100 free in 50.22, helping JMU end up typing Cincinnati’s, despite the Bearcats’ five individual victories.

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati swimming and diving wrapped up a successful meet at Virginia Tech on Saturday, competing against the Hokies, JMU and George Washington.

// DIVING

• Tai Sims had success with a third-place, 275.05 score on 1-meter

• He finished fifth in 3-meter with a 267.25

• Claire Schuermann had the best day for the women, placing fourth on 1-meter (285.10) and fifth on 3-meter (283.00)

// FIRST PLACE FINISHES

• Rocky Laabs : 1000 free (10:12.70)

• Dominic Polling : 100 breaststroke (56.57)

• Victoria Hunt : 200 breaststroke (2:21.33)

• Dalton Lillibridge : 200 breaststroke (2:05.63)

• Lina Kutsko : 100 butterfly (55.87)

// PODIUM PLACES

• Men’s 400 medley relay: 3rd place, 3:23.34 ( Joey Puglessi , Polling, Parker Saladin , Alex Fortman )

• Katie Qualls : 1000 free, 2nd place (10:12.94); 200 butterfly, 3rd place (2:04.93)

• Toby Van Dyke : 1000 free, 2nd place (9:29.92)

• Din Selmanovic : 200 free, 3rd place (1:40.37); 500 free, 2nd place (4:32.66)

• Victoria Hunt : 100 breaststroke, 3rd place (1:05.27)

• Simone Palomo : 200 butterfly, 2nd place (2:04.75)

• Saladin: 200 butterfly, 2nd place (1:50.59)

• Olivia Schmelzer : 50 freestyle, 2nd place (23.83)

• Blake Hanna : 200 backstroke, 3rd place (1:51.02); 400 IM, 3rd place (4:08.50)

• Dee Sopapong : 200 breaststroke, 2nd place (2:21.53)

• Polling: 200 breaststroke, 2nd place (2:05.88)

• Sydney St. Rose-Finear : 500 free, 2nd place (5:02.44)

• Camryn Streid : 400 IM, 3rd place (4:28.97)

• Connor Blatt : 400 IM, 2nd place (4:06.85)

• Women’s 200 free relay: 3rd place, 1:36.69 ( Claire Farrell , Schmelzer, Kutsko, Abby Johnston )

• Men’s 200 free relay: 2nd place, 1:24.53 (Polling, Fortman, Alberto Garcia , Kevin McCaffrey )

• Men’s 200 free relay: 3rd place, 1:27.22 ( Justin Crew , Francisco Arevalo Rubio , Zach Baecker , Van Dyke)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.– Isabela Patino’s win in the 200-yard butterfly highlighted GW women’s swimming and diving’s regular season finale Saturday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

The two-time Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week also finished runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly for the Colonials, who fell to host Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and James Madison in the tough quad-meet.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Patino pulled out a tight race in the 200 fly, edging Simone Palomo of Cincinnati at the wall in 2:04.36. It was a career-best time for the first-year from California after setting the previous mark last weekend at Georgetown. She also set a career-best time in the 100 fly, touching in 56.25 seconds.

– Emily Zhang paced the Colonials in three individual events, including a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.96. The senior from Maryland was also sixth in the 400-yard individual medley and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle.

– Meghan Burton took third in the 100-yard backstroke (57.70 seconds) and also led the Buff and Blue in the 200-yard backstroke (sixth, 2:07.34). She was a member of GW’s top 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays, as well.

– Rebecca Smolcic , a first-year from New Zealand, headlined the 50-yard freestyle for GW (sixth, 24.11 seconds) and also swam on both top relays.

– Andrea Moussier was GW’s top finisher in both distance events, topped by a sixth-place finish in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:26.77.

– Miranda Simon (3-meter) and Gabriella Arendes (1-meter) posted GW’s top diving finishes.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – George Washington men’s swimming and diving closed its regular season schedule Saturday facing tough competition in a tri-meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Tommi Wolst and Emils Pone posted runner-up finishes to lead the Colonials, who came up short head-to-head vs. host Virginia Tech and Cincinnati in their last competition before Atlantic 10 Championships next month.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Wolst was runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.96 seconds just behind Dom Polling of Cincinnati. The senior from Germany also paced the Colonials in the 200-yard breaststroke with a third-place finish. He swam on GW’s top 400 and 200-yard freestyle relays, as well.

– Pone finished second in the 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:50.82. The junior from Latvia also touched third in the 400-yard individual medley (4:03.31) to lead the Buff and Blue.

– Andrew Cho took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 50.86 seconds, while Alexander Auster finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.55 seconds.

– Max Forstenhaeusler was the top Colonial in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle, taking fifth in both events.

– Shawn Lemarie also paced GW in a pair of events, turning in strong swims in the 500 and 1,000-yard freestyle.

– First-years Dylan Arzoni (100 fly) and James Torrez (200 fly) led the Colonials in the butterfly events.

– On the diving side, Peter Nachtwey turned in the top finish, taking third on the 3-meter board (326.10). Jake Ortiz was the top Colonial on 1-meter, finishing fourth with 272.25.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – In its first competition in nearly two months, James Madison swimming & diving went 1-1-1 on Saturday afternoon in the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The Dukes defeated George Washington (192-108), lost to Virginia Tech (192-106) and tied with Cincinnati (150-150).

The Dukes improve to 7-2-1 overall on the season while they remain 4-0 in Colonial Athletic Association action.

Bonnie Zhang shined for the Dukes, grabbing two individual first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. She was a member of both relay teams that placed second in the 400 medley and first in the 200 freestyle.

MEET NOTES

With the help of Paige Assaid , Megan Marsh , Morgan Whaley and Zhang, the Dukes started the meet on a high note, placing second in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:48.78.

, , and Zhang, the Dukes started the meet on a high note, placing second in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:48.78. Zhang captured the Dukes’ first top finish of the meet, clocking in at 1:50.42 for a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Marsh swam a season-best time of 1:04.93 in the 100 breaststroke, picking up a second-place finish.

Jillian Breeger earned another first-place finish for JMU with a time of 23.51 in the 50 freestyle. Sydney Kirsch finished four in the event with a 23.98 mark.

earned another first-place finish for JMU with a time of 23.51 in the 50 freestyle. finished four in the event with a 23.98 mark. The Dukes went one and two in the 100 freestyle as Zhang and Breeger finished with 50.22 and 51.60 marks, respectively. This marks the fourth first-place finish for Zhang in this event for the 2018-2019 season.

Assaid garnered a third-place finish in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.32. This mark is her second best in the event this season.

Hope Byrum and Emily Gross finished second and third in the 1-meter dive as both tallied zone-qualifying scores, posting 295 and 292.65 marks, respectively. The duo posted zone-qualifying scores once again in the 3-meter dive with Byrum earning a score of 289 for fourth place and Gross in sixth with 280.05.

and finished second and third in the 1-meter dive as both tallied zone-qualifying scores, posting 295 and 292.65 marks, respectively. The duo posted zone-qualifying scores once again in the 3-meter dive with Byrum earning a score of 289 for fourth place and Gross in sixth with 280.05. Breeger, Zhang, MacKenzie Gring and Kirsch closed out the afternoon on top as the Dukes swam a 1:33.89 in the 200 freestyle relay for a first-place finish.

QUOTING COACH PEDERSEN

“Looking at the performance aspect of today, I thought our team did a great job swimming and diving while tired. At this point in the season, all teams are tired after winter training and starting a new academic semester, but the coaching staff was very happy with how the team performed. It’s a great sign as we move toward our championship!”

“Our team also did an excellent job of being themselves. We are at our best when we’re having fun, laughing and supporting one another, The girls’ dynamic was genuine and natural which is a sign of the work they’ve done to become a true family.”

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. –On Senior Day, the Virginia Tech men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams rolled to wins over the competition. The men’s team defeated George Washington 197-91 and had the 185-108 decision over Cincinnati. On the women’s side, the Hokies downed JMU 192-106, defeated George Washington 213-85 and had the 175-123 win versus Cincinnati.

The Hokies recognized 12 seniors prior to the start of competition, including Michael Craddock , Danielle Griggs , Ian Ho , Jake Lamparella , Eleanor Matheson , Chris Outlaw, Sydney Pesetti , Ashlynn Peters , Leah Rogers , Ben Schiesl , Norbert Szabo and Sean Workman .

“It was a good meet for many reasons,” said head coach Sergio Lopez Miro . “It was senior day and last night we had a senior banquet and it was very exciting to really see how supportive the Hokie swimming and diving families are. We had 170 people and it was a very nice event for our seniors and their families. Today was the culmination of our senior weekend and we had our students walk in with their parents and be recognized, it was a really good day.

HOKIES MEN

The men got off to a strong start with a one, two finish in the 400 medley relay. Jake Lamparella , Norbert Szabo , Antani Ivanov and Ian Ho teamed up to win by more than five seconds, recording a time of 3:16.48.

Tech’s quartet of Sam Tornqvist , Simon Shi , Hassler Carroll and Lane Stone swam a 3:21.12.

The Hokies followed up with three consecutive wins. Freshman Brennen Doss claimed the win in 9:25.90 while teammate Stone was third with a 9:29.97.

Szabo took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:38.45, finishing ahead of Blake Manoff with 1:40.33. Lamparella won the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.86 while Tornqvist was second in 50.12. The Hokies got the win from newcomer Antani Ivanov in the 200 fly as he swam a 1:46.79.

The Hokies had a big 50 free event behind Ho’s first place, 20.07. Thomas Hallock and David Herbert tied for second with a time of 20.59.

After the break, Tech followed up with a similar performance in the 100 free event. Ho took first in 44.58 followed by Lamparella with a second place 44.70. Hallock rounded out the top-three with 45.46.

Tornqvist claimed his first win of the day, securing the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:49.26. Ivanov had his second first place finish of the day as he swam a 4:29.33 in the 500 freestyle. Szabo led a trio of Hokies in the 100 butterfly with a time of 48.87. He was followed by freshman Blake Manoff in 49.51 and Alex Hines in 49.75.

On the boards, the Hokies claimed first and second on both the 1-meter and 3-meter. Ben Schiesl won on the lower board with a score of 389.05 while Noah Zawadzki recorded a score of 356.55. On the 3-meter, the order was flipped with Zawadzki taking first with 392.70. Schiesl had a second-place score of 376.30.

“I was really pleased with how Ben and Noah just dominated the competition,” said diving coach Ron Piemonte . “Noah came out with a huge win on 3-meter, displaying some of the most difficult dives ever being performed in the country and handling them very well. It was a really good day for the Hokies on the diving boards.”

The Hokies exhibitioned the final two swim events: 400 IM and 200 free relay.

“We have been training very hard and so I have mixed thoughts about the way we swam,” said Lopez Miro. “It was hard for them to move following the training, but we just need to get in there and make sure to continue getting ready for the conference meet. The good thing is that all of them have been working very hard. I feel very confident that we are going to have a very good end to the season.”

HOKIES WOMEN

Virginia Tech opened the day with the win in the 400 medley relay off swims from Margarita Ryan , Joelle Vereb , Kayla Purcell and Abigail Andrusin , finishing with a time of 3:46.58.

The Hokies followed up off a third-place swim by Loulou Vos in the 1000 free, recording a time of 10:15.88. Reka Gyorgy placed second in the 200 free (1:51.34) followed by Danielle Griggs in third (1:52.87).

Ryan got the Hokies a win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.06 while Emily Meilus was second in 57.09. Vereb added another win for the Hokies, claiming the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.60.

Tech added a pair of third place finishes with Anna Landon’s 23.94 in the 50 free and Andrusin’s 51.85 in the 100 free. Meilus led a one, two finish in the 200 back with a time of 2:01.29. Gyorgy was just behind in 2:01.87.

Vos had her second top-three finish of the day, this time winning the 500 free in a time of 4:57.93. Jeanna Beattie was third in the event (5:02.76). Gyorgy won the 400 IM with a time of 4:22.65, finishing just in front of Jessica Beattie with a time of 4:27.94.

In diving, the Hokies took first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter. Regan Westwood led a trio of Hokies on the 3-meter, finishing with a score of 306.15. Izzi Mroz was second with a tally of 305.25 while Teagan Moravek finished third (293.49). Moravek was the top finisher in 1-meter though with a score of 300.10.

“I was really happy to see how some of the younger divers stepped up today,” said Piemonte. “Regan winning the 3-meter with Izzi right there with her against a really strong JMU and Cincinnati women’s teams. I was really happy with that along with Teagan, a freshman, stepping up and winning the 1-meter event. Today was very exciting on the diving end.”

The Hokies exhibitioned the final event: 200 free relay.

“Today was a very good day to race,” said Lopez Miro. “JMU had some very good swimmers and put some very good relays out there on the women’s side. Cincinnati and George Washington had some very good swimmers on both sides. We had a very good competition and I am excited for the postseason. It will be exciting to see how our work over the past several months pays off.”

HOKIES TOP-3s

400 Medley Relay

Women: 1st – Margarita Ryan , Joelle Vereb , Kayla Purcell , Abigail Andrusin – 3:46.58

3rd – Emily Meilus , Baillie Cameron , Molly Sheffield , Anna Landon – 3:51.27

Men: 1st – Jake Lamparella , Norbert Szabo , Antani Ivanov , Ian Ho – 3:16.48

2nd – Sam Tornqvist , Simon Shi , Hassler Carroll , Lane Stone – 3:21.12

1000 Freestyle

Women: 3rd – Loulou Vos – 10:15.88

Men: 1st – Brennen Doss – 9:25.90 | 3rd – Lane Stone – 9:29.97

200 Freestyle

Women: 2nd – Reka Gyorgy – 1:51.34 | 3rd – Danielle Griggs – 1:52.87

Men: 1st – Norbert Szabo – 1:38.45 | 2nd – Blake Manoff – 1:40.33

100 Backstroke

Women: 1st – Margarita Ryan – 56.06 | 2nd – Emily Meilus – 57.09

Men: 1st – Jake Lamparella – 48.86 | 2nd – Sam Tornqvist – 50.12

100 Breaststroke

Women: 1st – Joelle Vereb – 1:04.60

Men: 3rd – Simon Shi – 57.34

200 Butterfly

Men: 1st – Antani Ivanov – 1:46.79 | 3rd – Dylan Eichberg – 1:50.80

50 Freestyle

Women: 3rd – Anna Landon – 23.94

Men: 1st – Ian Ho – 20.07 | 2nd – Thomas Hallock – 20.59 | 2nd – David Herbert – 20.59

100 Freestyle

Women: 3rd – Abigail Andrusin – 51.85

Men: 1st – Ian Ho – 44.58 | 2nd – Jake Lamparella – 44.70 | 3rd – Thomas Hallock – 45.46

200 Backstroke

Women: 1st – Emily Meilus – 2:01.29 | 2nd – Reka Gyorgy – 2:01.87

Men: 1st – Sam Tornqvist – 1:49.26

200 Breaststroke

Women: 3rd – Maya Atkins – 2:22.39

500 Freestyle

Women: 1st – Loulou Vos – 4:57.93 | 3rd – Jeanna Beattie – 5:02.76

Men: 1st – Antani Ivanov – 4:29.33 | 3rd – Hassler Carroll – 4:33.18

100 Butterfly

Women: 3rd – Kayla Purcell – 56.62

Men: 1st – Norbert Szabo – 48.87 | 2nd – Blake Manoff – 49.51 | 3rd – Alex Hines – 49.75

400 IM

Women: 1st – Reka Gyorgy – 4:22.65 | 2nd – Jessica Beattie – 4:27.94

Men: * Keith Myburgh – 3:59.65 | * Sam Tornqvist – 3:59.93

200 Free Relay

Women: * Danielle Griggs , Abby Larson , Anna Landon , Kayla Purcell – 1:34.24

Men: * Jake Lamparella , Ian Ho , David Herbert , Thomas Hallock – 1:19.95

3-meter

Women: 1st – Regan Westwood – 306.15 | 2nd – Izzi Mroz – 305.25 | 3rd – Teagan Moravek – 293.49

Men: 1st – Noah Zawadzki – 392.70 | 2nd – Ben Schiesl – 376.30

1-meter

Women: 1st – Teagan Moravek – 300.10

Men: 1st – Ben Schiesl – 389.05 | 2nd – Noah Zawadzki – 356.55

*Hokies exhibitioned events