Viktoria Gunes Hits New Turkish 400 IM National Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

Turkish swimmer Viktoria Gunes broke through with a new national record in the women’s 400m IM tonight in Kazan, Russia.

While competing on day 2 of the final stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup Series, the 23-year-old posted a time of 4:32.64 to nab the 4IM bronze medal. Topping the podium was Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos who touched in 4:30.38 while Russia’s Anastasiia Sorokina got it done for silver in 4:31.85.

Entering this meet, Gunes’ lifetime best and Turkish national standard stood at the 4:33.56 she produced during season 1 of the International Swimming League as a member of Team Energy Standard. She came super close to that mark already on this World Cup circuit, having posted a mark of 4:33.70 at the 2nd stop in Budapest to wrangle up 4th place.

As such, with her swim here tonight, Gunes hacked nearly a second off of her previous PB to check with a new record.

Gunes still owns the World Junior Record in the long course meters women’s 200 breaststroke. At the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships, she logged a time of 2:19.64 to take the gold and enter the record books.