Daily Swim Coach Workout #590

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up:

400 yoyo

4×75 odds-free/evens- back (25 kick/25 drill/25 swim) 10 sec RI

Back Half Work: Repeat 4x

1×225 @ 4:00 IM order (50 kick/50 drill/50 pull/75 swim)

1×75 @ 1:30 IM

Mid-Distance Free Work: Repeat 2x

1×200 @ 3:20 free (100 build/50 kick w/board FAST/50 SPRINT)

1×100 @ 1:40 choice

SPRINT Work (With Seniors):

10×50 @ 1:00 FAST

10×50 @ :50 RACE