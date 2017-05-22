VIDEO: Saratoga High School At The 2017 CIF Championships

Saratoga High School senior, Anna Zhou submitted a video from her teams perspective of the 2017 California State High School Swimming and Diving Championships. The Championships, held at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex in Fresno, California on Saturday.

The Saratoga ladies brought eight swimmers to Clovis this year and their medley relay contingent finished 22nd, dropping a tenth from their seed. Individually, Saratoga had two swimmers compete. Jeanette Khowong, a junior, finished 34th in the 100 backstroke in 57.78. Senior teammate Stefanie Ting finished 27th in the 100 breaststroke clocking a 1:05.25. Ting will be a Lion at Columbia University in the fall.

Video Courtesy of Anna Zhou

Winning the men’s side of the meet was Oak Ridge High School, who finished ahead of Northgate by 68 points. Oak Ridge was especially successful in relays, taking home gold in the 200 medley and 4th in the 400 freestyle relay to end the meet.

On the women’s side, Monte Vista narrowly took home the title. They won the team championship by just 1.5 points over St. Francis. Finishing not far behind in 3rd was Palo Alto.