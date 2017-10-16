Video Replay Determines Winners Rasovszky & Cunha At World Cup 10k

2017 FINA/HOSA MARATHON SWIM WORLD CUP #6

Sunday, October 15th

Open Water

Qiandao Lake, Chun’an, China

Results

The 6th stop of the 2017 FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Cup concluded in dramatic fashion, as video replay had to be used to determine the winners in both the men’s and women’s 10k races. Among the 79 participants across 19 countries and regions, Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky and Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha took the respective men’s and women’s titles, with just one more marathon swimming stop to go in Hong Kong before the final title winners and pay outs are determined.

“It was a very good but hard race. I was really happy with my result. I tried to be at the first position in the first three laps and tried to beat Carmo at the finish. In fact, I was always bad at the finish because of the bad position at the last 300, 400m. But today I was at the good position and won the champion. I like Qiandao Lake very much for the water and good temperature.” Rasovszky told Xinhuanet after the race.

The Hungarian and Brazilian Allan Do Carmo touched the timepad at the same mark of 1:31:52.40, but Rasovszky was given the nod for gold based on video replay.

In the women’s race, both Brazil’s Cuhna and Italy’s Arianna Bridi slammed the touchpad in a mark of 1:37:29.20, but the gold was given to Cuhna after review.

On her win, Cunha told Xinhuanet, “The competitions in recent years became more and more close, I was ready for that. My coach told me to swim as fast as I can in the last 200 meters. Though it was a rainy day but I like the water and temperature colder the better.”

British Olympic medalist in the pool, Jazz Carlin, made her World Cup open water debut with a respectable 11th place finish, touching in a time of 1:38:36.10.