VIDEO: Day 1 Highlights From the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Championships

  0 Braden Keith | March 02nd, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal men went 2-0 on the first day of the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, which gave them a 14-point lead over Stanford in swimming. It still left them in 4th place overall, including the diving that was concluded last week. The real movement begins on Thursday morning when individual finals begin to be placed. Stanford has a chance for big points in the 500 free, but Cal likewise should score big points in the 200 IM and 50 free.

Scoring After Day 1 (Including all Diving):

  1. Stanford -220
  2. USC – 185
  3. Arizona State – 146
  4. Cal – 117
  5. Utah – 93
  6. Arizona – 62

Below, see a full day 1 highlight video:

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

The most common question asked about Braden Keith is "when does he sleep?" That's because Braden has, in two years in the game, become one of the most prolific writers in swimming at a level that has earned him the nickname "the machine" in some circles. He first got his feet …

Read More »