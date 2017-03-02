VIDEO: Day 1 Highlights From the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Championships

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1-Saturday March 4
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
- Day 1 recap
The Cal men went 2-0 on the first day of the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, which gave them a 14-point lead over Stanford in swimming. It still left them in 4th place overall, including the diving that was concluded last week. The real movement begins on Thursday morning when individual finals begin to be placed. Stanford has a chance for big points in the 500 free, but Cal likewise should score big points in the 200 IM and 50 free.
Scoring After Day 1 (Including all Diving):
- Stanford -220
- USC – 185
- Arizona State – 146
- Cal – 117
- Utah – 93
- Arizona – 62
Below, see a full day 1 highlight video:
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!