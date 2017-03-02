VIDEO: Day 1 Highlights From the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Championships

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal men went 2-0 on the first day of the 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, which gave them a 14-point lead over Stanford in swimming. It still left them in 4th place overall, including the diving that was concluded last week. The real movement begins on Thursday morning when individual finals begin to be placed. Stanford has a chance for big points in the 500 free, but Cal likewise should score big points in the 200 IM and 50 free.

Scoring After Day 1 (Including all Diving):

Stanford -220 USC – 185 Arizona State – 146 Cal – 117 Utah – 93 Arizona – 62

