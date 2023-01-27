Versatile Maris Sadowski (2023) Commits to St. Bonaventure University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maris Sadowski of Royersford, Pennsylvania, has committed to swim and study at St. Bonaventure University starting in the fall of 2023.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at St. Bonaventure University. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates for supporting me through the years. I would not have been able to do it without you! I cannot wait to compete as a Bonnie in the fall. Go Bonnies!!”

Sadowski is in her senior year at Spring Ford High School and competes year-round for the Phoenixville Branch YMCA. She is a sprinter, with the 100 free/fly/back being her best events. Her best times in these events come from all throughout 2022. She hit her 100-yard free and 100-yard butterfly best times in the spring; she hit a 53.83 at the Pennsylvania Eastern YMCA Districts and a 1:02.81 at the MA YY John deBarbadillo Invitational. Her 100-yard backstroke best time comes from December, where she went a 58.41 at the 2022 MA LAC Arena Holiday Cup.

Best Times SCY:

50 free — 24.33

100 free — 53.83

100 back — 58.41

100 fly — 1:02.81

At the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championships, the St.Bonaventure women placed 8th out of 11 teams, with only 7 individuals scoring. The A-10 Conference Championships only have two heats of finals, with 16 individual spots, meaning there is considerably less opportunity for member teams to utilize any depth they may have.

With her current best times, Sadowski would have been outside of the scoring range at A-10 Conference Championships. She would have placed 39th in both the 50-yard free and the 100-yard fly, 37th in the 100-yard back, and 47th in the 100-yard free. The Bonnies’ greatest strengths were the IMs, butterfly, and breaststroke with junior Silvana Cabrera and graduated seniors Rachel Kimmel and Zanre Oberholzer being the highest point-scoring swimmers of the meet, totaling 57.5 points together. Sadowski will be a rare backstroke specialist for the Bonnies when she steps on campus in the fall of 2023.

Sadowski will join two fellow backstrokers Eylul Alli and Katie Beyer, and two breaststroke/IMers, Paris Christie and Katie Lyons for the Bonnie class of 2027.

