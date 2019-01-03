Versatile FL Sprinter Olivia Taylor Commits to LSU Tigers

Olivia Taylor of the YMCA of Central Florida (YCF) has committed to the LSU Tigers in the SEC. Taylor is home-schooled, and she’ll head to Baton Rouge this coming fall and be part of their class of 2023.

LSU felt like home. With a beautiful campus and wonderful resources, along with an excellent coaching staff, I’m more than thrilled to be a part of the Tiger’s family!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.14

100y free – 50.18

200y free – 1:49.74

100y breast – 1:03.66

100y fly – 54.38

200y fly – 2:01.02

Taylor could develop in a number of ways, as she’s strong in sprint fly and breast as well as having solid times from the 50 up to the 200 in freestyle.

At the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – East, Taylor finaled in the 100 free and 100 fly, placing 20th and 17th, respectively. She was also a force at the 2018 YMCA Short Course Champs, placing 3rd in the 100 fly and 6th in the 100 free.

Taylor is closest to scoring in two events, the 100 fly and 50 free, at the SEC level. LSU is graduating Haylee Knight, their top sprint freestyler and butterflier, after this season, so Taylor is joining at an opportune time.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].