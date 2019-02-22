Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UVA’s Morgan Hill Talks 50 Free Win, First Time(s) Under 22 (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

50 FREE FINAL

  1. Morgan Hill (Virginia) – 21.68
  2. Ky-Lee Perry (NC State) – 21.69
  3. Kylee Alons (NC State) – 21.81

It was something of an upset here, as NC State’s Ky-Lee Perry looked to be the favorite after putting up a 21.59 this morning, the fastest time by 0.31s. But tonight, Perry couldn’t quite match that time, and UVA’s Morgan Hill dropped a quarter second off her prelims time of 21.93 (also her previous personal best time), touching just ahead of Perry, 21.68 to 21.69.

While that may have been a small blow to NC State, the Wolfpack still big points in this event: freshman Kylee Alons finished 3rd in 21.81, and sophomore Sirena Rowe took 7th in 22.20.

