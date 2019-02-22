UVA’s Morgan Hill Talks 50 Free Win, First Time(s) Under 22 (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday-Sauturday, February 20-23rd
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Virginia (1x)
- Psych sheets
- Entry List
- SwimSwam Fan Guide
- Live Results
- Live Video: Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Championship Central
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
50 FREE FINAL
- Morgan Hill (Virginia) – 21.68
- Ky-Lee Perry (NC State) – 21.69
- Kylee Alons (NC State) – 21.81
It was something of an upset here, as NC State’s Ky-Lee Perry looked to be the favorite after putting up a 21.59 this morning, the fastest time by 0.31s. But tonight, Perry couldn’t quite match that time, and UVA’s Morgan Hill dropped a quarter second off her prelims time of 21.93 (also her previous personal best time), touching just ahead of Perry, 21.68 to 21.69.
While that may have been a small blow to NC State, the Wolfpack still big points in this event: freshman Kylee Alons finished 3rd in 21.81, and sophomore Sirena Rowe took 7th in 22.20.
