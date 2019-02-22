Robert Finke leads Florida to 1-2-3 Finish in Men’s 400 IM (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record – 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez

NCAA Record – 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz

In the 400 IM, the Florida men swept the top 3, led by Robert Finke (3:40.94). His time is number #2 in the NCAA behind Michigan’s Charlie Swanson. Kieran Smith, who won the 200 IM last night, took second with a 3:41.50, ranking #3 behind Finke. Two two Florida freshmen appeared to be in the top ten or so high school recruits in the class of 2018, and so far they seem to be thriving under Florida’s new-look program, as those were lifetimes bests for both men. Grant Sanders sealed the 1-2-3 finish with a 3:42.87 after taking 8th in the 200 IM.